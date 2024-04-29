Barr reflects on Trump's occasional rhetoric about killing people





As Donald Trump's criminal cases move forward, the former president and his lawyers are not only professing his innocence; they also claimed that the former president enjoyed near-total immunity from crimes he may have committed during his tenure in the White House.

That led several legal experts to question whether Team Trump thought the Republican could get away with ordering the killing of Americans he disapproves of. (It would depend, the Republicans' Supreme Court lawyer told the Supreme Court last week, while adding: “We can see that this could well be an official act.)

Of course, for many of the former president's partisan allies, the question itself is absurd to the point of being pointless, so far-fetched is the scenario. That said, late last year, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as Trump's White House communications director, reflected on Trump's rhetoric after a member of his team disclosed that he visited a White House bunker during social justice protests in the summer of 2020.

Just before I resigned, I was in a meeting in the Oval Office with about a dozen other staffers, and someone had, he thought, leaked a story about going to the bunker during the protests in George Floyd, Farah Griffin said in December. And he said: Whoever did this must be executed.

On Friday night, two days after Trump took further steps to humiliate William Barr, the former attorney general appeared on CNN and anchor Kaitlan Collins asked about it. He has answered:

I remember him being very angry about it. In fact, I don't remember him saying, executing. But I wouldn't dispute it, you know? …The president would lose his temper and say things like that. I doubt he would have actually done it. I don't, you know.

Oh. So, according to Trump's former attorney general, the former president who Barr called an incorrigible and erratic narcissist sometimes said things. This would include, obviously, Trump's comments about the killing of Americans that upset him.

This of course fits with the recollections of former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who wrote in his book that Trump asked whether the military could shoot American civilians protesting in American streets.

But don't worry: Bill Barr doubts Trump would actually follow through on the idea.

How comforting.

In the same interview, the CNN host asked: So, to be clear, you're voting for someone who you believe tried to overturn the peaceful transfer of power, who can't even implement his own politician, who lied about the elections, even after his mandate. The attorney general told him the election wasn't stolen? And as the former chief law enforcement officer of this country, are you going to vote for someone who is facing 88 charges?

Barr initially responded that he disagreed with many of the pending charges against the former president.

Collins quickly added, “Even if 10 of them are accurate? to which Barr again reiterated his support for the Republican Party's 2024 ticket. When asked how he could justify such a position, the former attorney general, who took many steps to undermine the rule of law, replied: The rule of law is collapsing.

This was, of course, an ironic complaint given Barr's background.

The former attorney general then complained that the Biden administration is telling people what kind of stoves they can use and what kinds of cars they have to drive, and is eliminating cars and so on. Yes, these are the threats to democracy.

If Barr's goal was to burn down whatever shreds of credibility he may have had while appearing as an uninformed eccentric, the on-air appearance was a great success.

