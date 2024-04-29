



This file photo shows British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attending a press conference at Downing Street in London, Britain, April 22. [Photo/Agencies]

Officials from the UK Home Office launched the first stage of the Rwandan government's expulsion policy on Monday by arresting asylum seekers ahead of the first flights, which are expected to take off in July. Last week, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saw the policy, first proposed by Boris Johnson two years ago, finally become law. He said he hoped it would deter people from crossing the Channel from France in small boats in the hope of gaining asylum, because since leaving the European Union, the United Kingdom Uni couldn't send them back into the block. Sunak has made implementing this policy an important part of his legislative agenda, but it has attracted widespread criticism. The surprise announcement came at the start of a week as local elections take place across the UK. Implementation of this policy would involve detaining some asylum seekers who show up to scheduled Immigration Services office meetings, and others being selected and taken to detention centers, although their deportation may not be take place before three months. Last week, before the law was passed, Sunak said: “To detain people while we prepare to deport them, we have increased detention spaces to 2,200. To process applications quickly, we have 200 trained and dedicated social workers, ready and waiting. To handle any legal matter quickly and decisively, the judiciary has made 25 courtrooms available and identified 150 judges who could provide more than 5,000 sitting days. In an interview with Sky News on Sunday, Sunak made 13 references to Rwanda and illegal immigration, and spoke of his “determination to move this Rwanda project forward”. He also referred to other countries looking to “partner with third countries, find new ways to solve this (illegal migration) problem, and I think they will follow the path that the United Kingdom United has taken.” The policy reportedly led to an increase in the number of asylum seekers heading to EU member state the Republic of Ireland, which shares a border with Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom. which increased tensions between the two governments. “We have passed the Rwanda Bill which means those who come here illegally can expect to be deported back to Rwanda,” British government minister Mel Stride told the Daily Telegraph newspaper. “What we're already seeing is a deterrent effect. That's why we're seeing people leaving the UK and moving to Ireland.” Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris is reportedly looking for a way to return migrants to the UK. Stride said there would be discussions, but that outcome was unlikely.

