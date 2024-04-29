Modi says ready for landslide victory as backlash mounts over campaign of lies and bigotry

To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails

Narendra Modi has claimed he is on track to a landslide victory in India's ongoing national elections, amid allegations that his campaign speeches and interviews are filled with hate speech and lies.

Mr Modi has been on a whirlwind tour across the country to campaign for a rare third consecutive term as prime minister.

The elections began on April 19 and ended with the announcement of the results on June 4.

In an interview with Time to India newspaper, Mr. Modi said he had witnessed an unprecedented display of love, affection and support for his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party during its election rallies.

This makes him confident, he added, that his ruling National Democratic Alliance is on track to cross the 400 mark, far more than the 272 seats needed to secure a majority in the 543-seat lower house of the Democratic Republic. parliament, the Lok Sabha.

People have seen what we can do and we believe we can do it and we believe people want a better tomorrow and they know that a vote for the BJP means a vote for development, Mr. Modi said the newspaper.

Mr Modi, who has neither held a press conference in his 10 years as prime minister nor taken impromptu questions from journalists, has given only a handful of interviews to major newspapers over the course of this election season, primarily targeting the opposition Congress party.

In these interviews and in his campaign speeches, he was accused of lying and spreading sectarian hatred, particularly against the Muslim minority. The Election Commission of India has confirmed it is investigating whether comments made at a rally about infiltrators and those with many children constitute hate speech against Muslims.

In Indian history, no prime minister has lowered the dignity of his post as much as Modiji, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said.

A motorcyclist passes a poster of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, ahead of India's national elections ( AFP via Getty )

The news site Scroll analyzed Mr Modis speeches delivered over the course of five days and said they amounted to a catalog of lies. The website revealed that the prime minister overestimated the success of his party's social programs and used divisive lies to attack the Congress party's election promises.

Mr. Modi, for example, falsely claimed that the Congress party's manifesto pledged to take wealth from Hindus in the form of inheritance taxes and distribute it to minorities.

Scroll noted that even Mr. Modi's reference to Muslims having many children was inaccurate, because the fertility rate of Indian Muslims was falling faster than that of all other religious communities.

The Congress manifesto does not promise any social measures specifically aimed at Muslims. In fact, he doesn't mention the word Muslim at all.

Muslims offer Eid prayers marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Mumbai, India ( P.A. )

In a speech in Aligarh in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, Modi claimed that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said that if the party came to power, an investigation would be conducted to determine the amount of your income, property, wealth, homes and income. that he will seize and redistribute the goods.

The opposition party's manifesto indeed commits to redistributing the country's wealth, but not from Hindus to Muslims as Mr. Modi implied. Congress will establish an authority to monitor the distribution of government and surplus land to the poor under land ceiling laws, the document said.

While launching the manifesto on April 6, Mr. Gandhi addressed the issue of wealth distribution by saying that the Congress would take an X-ray of the country so that the most disadvantaged get their fair share. He did not mention private wealth.

The backward classes, Dalits, Adivasis, general category poor and minorities will learn about their share in the country, he said.

Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive to file their nomination papers for India's general elections ( AFP via Getty )

In a speech on April 25 in Morena, in the heartland state of Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Modi spoke about inheritance and wealth taxes, a hot campaign issue, the ruling party and the opposition accusing each other of being in favor of their imposition.

He claimed, without evidence, that when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi died, her son and successor Rajiv Gandhi had abolished the inheritance tax to inherit her property, to ensure that the government did not get not the money. Rajiv Gandhi is the late father of Rahul Gandhi.

This was an inheritance tax on a deceased person's assets that Rajiv Gandhi's government had abolished in 1985, not an inheritance tax. This policy would apply from March 16, 1985. Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31, 1984.

Mr. Modi then falsely claimed that Congress would implement inheritance tax if elected.

Congress has announced no such plan. The party's platform only promises to tackle growing wealth and income inequality through appropriate policy changes.

Senior leaders of Mr. Modis' party have followed him in amplifying sectarian bigotry and lies about the Congress agenda, while accusing opposition leaders of spreading falsehoods.

Ruling party president JP Nadda accused the Congress of reflecting the ideology of the Muslim League in its election promises. The Muslim League was a political party in British India that championed the interests of Muslims and played a central role in the creation of Pakistan.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also from Mr Modis' party, said the Congress manifesto was apparently aimed at serving Pakistan rather than India.