Supreme Court ruling on Trump immunity could change impeachment proceedings





How the Supreme Court rules on presidential immunity amid former President Donald Trump's effort to drop his federal charges could have collateral damage: Congress's impeachment power.

During oral arguments in the case Thursday, Trump lawyer D. John Sauer told the justices that the country's founders decided that impeachment was a way to control the president's behavior in office, not criminal prosecution .

But several judges and outside experts said Sauer's arguments, taken together, presented a reduced version of the impeachment power, which normally allows Congress to remove a federal officer for treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.

This rarely invoked power, used about two dozen times in the country's history, should instead be subject to special rules for presidents, Sauer said.

Sauer told the justices that presidents could only face criminal charges once they are impeached and found guilty by the Senate. At the same time, he said such a prosecution could only take place under criminal laws that clearly state that they explicitly include the president.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor said that argument would prevent the Senate from impeaching him for high crimes or a misdemeanor because it means he is not subject to the law at all.

It's a tautology that can't be escaped, Sotomayor said.

Michael Dreeben, arguing on behalf of special counsel John L. Jack Smith, told the justices that argument could prevent criminal charges against a former president simply because of timing.

If a president commits a crime near the end of his term, Congress may not be able to set the impeachment mechanism in motion in time, Dreeben said, and it remains an open question whether presidents can be impeached afterward. having left their functions.

Gregg Nunziata, executive director of the Society for the Rule of Law, said Trump's lawyers have interpreted both the impeachment clause and federal criminal law in a circular manner that eviscerates both.

Trump's arguments would have the effect of placing the president almost entirely above the law, said Nunziata, a former staffer for Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and the Senate Republican Political Committee.

It's a multitude of arguments that, if you can put them next to each other, actually constitute a structure that allows for almost total irresponsibility, Nunziata said.

Asset view

Sauer argued that the founders preferred a president acting without fear of prosecution rather than constantly facing it, citing in part a memorandum from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel in the 1970s.

Keep in mind that criminal prosecution of a president before he is impeached contradicts, in our view, the plain language of the Constitution, but also hundreds of years of history and what the DOJ admits was the intent of the Framers , Sauer said.

In response to a question from Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Sauer said former presidents might not even face charges if they were impeached and removed from office for ordering a failed military coup.

There should be a law that clearly states that Congress is supposed to regulate the conduct of presidents, Sauer said.

Barrett also asked Sauer what would happen if a president managed to hide his crime until he left office, so that there was no possibility of impeachment. Sauer responded that the framers assumed the risk rather than take the risk that a president would be prosecuted.

Dreeben stressed to the justices that impeachment is a complex tool for remedying presidential misconduct. These are extremely difficult policy solutions to implement, he said.

Impeachment passed

The former president's lawyers made varying statements during Trump's 2021 impeachment trial following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

In response to a question from Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas, Bruce Castor, then Trump's lawyer, said the Constitution makes it very clear that a former president is subject to criminal sanctions after his presidency for any illegal acts he he commits.

Cornyn later issued a statement citing this response as part of his reasoning for voting to acquit Trump. Others have done so as well, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who mentioned it in his speech after the impeachment trial concluded.

We have a criminal justice system in this country, McConnell said at the time. We have civil disputes. And former presidents are not immune from being held responsible by one or the other.

McConnell and other Republicans also said they based their votes on procedural grounds that the Senate lacked jurisdiction to convict a president no longer in office and not on a judgment about Trump's behavior .

But during last week's debates, Sauer argued that Trump's acquittal in the 2021 Senate impeachment trial should prevent him from facing criminal charges.

Trump last formally made this argument before the United States Court of Appeals for the Washington, D.C. Circuit, where it was rejected, along with his other claims for immunity, when a unanimous panel ruled. pronounced against him in February.

This resurfaced when Sauer argued that the Constitution provided enough checks to allow presidents some form of criminal immunity, and several conservative members of the Court raised it in their questions to Sauer and Dreeben.

Historical context

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, during oral arguments, pointed to a brief filed by legal scholars on impeachment, saying Sauer's view runs counter to history.

That brief, filed by the Constitutional Accountability Center on behalf of a group of law professors, argued that the impeachment clause said nothing about making impeachment mandatory for subsequent prosecutions, and did not hasn't worked this way for other impeachments in the country's history.

The clause says nothing about the prosecution of an officer who has been acquitted after indictment proceedings and merely confirms that an officer who has been convicted by indictment can be subject to subsequent prosecution, the clause says. memory.

Stephen M. Griffin, a law professor at Tulane University Law School, said some justices seemed to view the impeachment and prosecution argument the other way around.

The impeachment clause expressly contemplates liability. He says there may be lawsuits after the president leaves office. It specifically says that, so I just can't follow their argument that impeachment is needed first, Griffin said. This whole argument is ridiculous.

Nunziata said the Supreme Court risks siding with someone who makes legal arguments designed to get him out of the mess he immediately faces, not caring about the Constitution or the institution.

He said impeachment, on its own, would not really constitute a meaningful check on a president potentially breaking the law. The current political landscape makes impeachment nearly impossible, and it would only get more difficult.

There were, I thought, a few justices who gave too much credence to the idea that impeachment is a meaningful check, at least to the extent that impeachment is currently practiced and certainly in the way it is interpreted by the board of the president, Nunziata said.

