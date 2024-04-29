Xi Jinping to visit Europe for first time in 5 years – The Diplomat

From May 5 to 10, Chinese President Xi Jinping will make state visits to France, Serbia and Hungary, his first trip to Europe since the start of the pandemic. The world has changed a lot since 2019, when Xi was last in Europe, and Europe's approach to China is no exception.

In a telling sign, one of the landmark achievements of Xi's latest multi-country tour of Europe has collapsed. In March 2019, Xi visited Italy and Rome officially signed the Belt and Road Initiative, becoming the first G7 member country to do so. But at the end of 2023, the Italian government withdrew from the BIS, claiming that the initiative had not brought the promised benefits.

Italy's open break with the BRI is part of a series of setbacks in Sino-European relations. COVID-19 and the clumsy handling of Chinese diplomacy during this period, which included condescending insults towards European countries for their handling of the pandemic, certainly did Beijing no favors. However, more generally, sentiments towards China have deteriorated amid increased geopolitical and economic competition.

In December 2020, for example, China and Europe reached an agreement in principle on a bilateral investment agreement. The Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, as it was officially called, however, never entered into force. Less than six months after its finalization, the European Parliament voted to freeze the ratification processpenalizing China for imposing sanctions on MEPs who spoke out against China's human rights violations in Xinjiang.

Tensions between China and Europe in the economic realm, once the glue that helped bind ties, have only deepened since then. The EU is now scrutinizing Chinese investments on the continent, and overcapacity is the order of the day, with the European Commission opening a series of commercial investigations this could ultimately lead to sanctions on Chinese clean technology exports.

But the issue most responsible for fraying relations between China and Europe, essentially accelerating a process of skepticism toward China that was already building in European capitals, was Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

China has loudly insisted that it is a neutral party in the ongoing conflict. As Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said: his press conference on Monday, China is neither one of the creators of the Ukrainian crisis, nor a part of it. We have never done anything to fan the flames or seek to profit from the crisis.

Despite these protests, the frequent high-level diplomatic exchanges between China and Russia make it clear where Beijing's sympathies lie. China has also rushed to fill gaps caused by the withdrawal of Western companies from the Russian market, whether importing Russian energy or exporting dual-use goods to Russia.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken just completed a visit to China, where he made clear that China's continued desire to provide Russia with technology for military use was a major topic of discussion. We can expect Ukraine to feature prominently in Xi's discussions in Europe as well, notably in France.

While China was reluctant to put specific items on the agenda, France's own announcement made clear that [e]The discussions will focus on international crises, primarily the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, but also on trade issues, scientific, cultural and sporting cooperation and even the climate emergency.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he will do everything possible to secure an Olympic truce at the upcoming Paris Olympics this summer, and will ask Xi for help in making it a reality.

Switzerland welcomes a high-level peace conference on the Russia-Ukraine war in mid-June. Macron may be hoping to entice Beijing into the meeting, in the hope of making real progress. China has reportedly been invited, but remains coy about whether it will participate or not.

During a visit to Beijing earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested that China agrees with Russia that any peace conference that does not reflect Moscow's position is futile . China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, softened the proposal somewhat, but expressed a desire for peace talks in which all parties could participate as equals and fairly discuss all peace solutions.

The visit to France will likely involve difficult discussions on the many serious issues plaguing China-EU relations. Xi follows this up with two softball visits to Serbia and Hungary, described as China's last remaining loyalists in the region in 2017. a recent analysis by researchers from the China Observers in Central and Eastern Europe (CHOICE) project.

Compare the language used to preview Xi's trips to each country: Lin, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, noted that France and China maintain effective strategic communication and fruitful practical cooperation. In contrast, Lin boasted of the iron friendship between China and Serbia, saying: “The two countries firmly support each other on issues of core interests and major concerns, and enjoy strong political trust mutual. Hungary is in the middle, with increased mutual political trust.

It's also worth noting that Xi will be in Serbia on May 7, which happens to be the 25th anniversary of a NATO airstrike that hit the Chinese embassy in Belgrade during the bombing of the former Yugoslavia. We can expect a commemoration of the tragedy, marked by a certain vitriol against the United States and its allies.

Although Serbia and Hungary will likely be rewarded with some investment and other agreements, little real progress will be made during Xi's presence in France. At most, China may be hoping for a repeat of Macron's much-publicized proclamation of strategic autonomy, reserving the right to break with the United States over China policy. But many of the problems in Sino-European relations now stem from local concerns within European countries and, most damning for Beijing, European industrial leaders.

Further complicating Xi's trip to Europe is that he is expected to host Russian President Vladimir Putin soon after returning to Beijing. Although China has not yet officially confirmed this plan, Putin himself announced the the trip would take place in May. Xi's hosts in Europe know well that the boundless friendship between China and Russia will be on display just weeks after their own meeting with the Chinese leader.