Trump trial reveals real right-wing media conspiracy as ex-Enquirer editor denounces ground zero for fake news





Catch and kill. Checkbook journalism. Secret offers. Friends helping friends.

Even by the National Enquirer's standards, its former editor David Pecker's testimony at Donald Trump's secret trial this week revealed a stunning level of corruption within America's best-known tabloid and could one day be considered the moment when he actually died.

He simply has no credibility, said Lachlan Cartwright, editor of the Enquirer from 2014 to 2017. Whatever credibility he had has been totally damaged by what happened in court this week.

On Thursday, Pecker was back on the witness stand to reveal more about the arrangements he made to bolster Trump's 2016 presidential bid, demolish his rivals and silence any revelations that could have harmed him .

THE ENQUIRER HELPED FEED THE RISE OF TABLOID CULTURE

Although its stories stretched to the limits of credulity, the Enquirer was a cultural staple, thanks in large part to brilliant marketing. As many Americans moved to the suburbs in the 1960s, the tabloid took up residence on supermarket checkout shelves, where people could read headlines about UFO abductions or medical miracles while they waited let their milk and bread be bagged.

Celebrity news was a must, and the Enquirer paid sources in Hollywood to find out what the stars' publicists wouldn't say. Maybe it was true. There may just be a whiff of truth. It was rarely boring.

When the tabloid paid a mourner to secretly take a photo of Elvis Presley in his casket for its cover, that week's issue sold 6.9 million copies, according to the 2020 documentary, Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer.

Despite all the ridicule the tabloid received from serious journalists, Enquirer reporters hustled and broke real news. A memorable photo of married Sen. Gary Hart enjoying a tropical vacation alongside a woman he was involved with destroyed a presidential bid and brought politicians into the celebrity world of the Enquirers. Tab was considered for a Pulitzer Prize after exposing a sex scandal involving U.S. Senator John Edwards in the early 2000s.

Back when he was famous in the 1990s, Trump was a fixture on its pages and often a source of information. When Pecker bought the Enquirer in 1999, one of his first calls was from Trump, who told him, “Congratulations, you've bought a great magazine,” the former executive testified this week.

As the documentary Scandalous illustrates, some of Pecker's unsavory practices predated his deal with Trump. The Enquirer funded the story of Gigi Goyette, an actress who claimed to have had an affair with Arnold Schwarzenegger, hinting at the possibility of a potential book and film. Then he remained silent while Schwarzenegger, who denied the affair, ran for governor of California. This arrangement became known as catch and kill.

Pecker said that in a summer 2015 meeting with Trump and attorney Michael Cohen, he explained how he would help the presidential candidate, an agreement that included warning the campaign about women seeking to sell stories about their dealings with Trump. Pecker later testified that he was reluctant to have the Enquirer pay capture and kill fees for Stormy Daniels that were allegedly paid by Cohen.

They were not put in writing, Pecker testified about his promises to Trump. It was just an agreement between friends.

Throughout the campaign, the National Enquirer's headlines made no secret of who the tabloid was supporting: Donald Trump: The Man Behind the Legend, read one. Donald Trump: the healthiest person ever elected, was another.

The Trump-boosting covers baffled former Enquirer editor Steve Coz when he saw them at his neighborhood supermarket in Florida. It's so foreign to anyone who has worked at the National Enquirer, Coz said in the documentary.

NOT TYPICAL JOURNALISTIC PRACTICES

Cartwright, lured to a job at the Enquirer by his friend Dylan Howard with the promise of breaking stories like the Edwards scandal, instead found that reporting on one of the most colorful and compromised politicians in the recent history were prohibited. Meanwhile, Bill and Hillary Clinton were frequent targets of unflattering stories; Pecker called it a double victory because it helped Trump and the anti-Clinton stories were popular with Enquirer readers.

Even Cartwright said he was surprised to learn in Pecker's testimony about Cohen's role in fabricating eerily false stories about Trump's primary Republican rivals. Ben Carson has been described as a clumsy surgeon and brain butcher. Marco Rubio's headlines referenced a link between a love child and cocaine. Ted Cruz allegedly had five secret affairs and his father was allegedly involved with JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald.

Cartwright remembers wondering with friends at the time what was going on, only to be told you looked like a conspiracy theorist.

The stories were crazy, with nothing true. But thousands of voters saw them, and when the rumors hit the mainstream media, opponents, including an angry Cruz, were forced to address them.

That's where fake news starts, said Cartwright, now a correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter.

It's been years since an Enquirer story had an impact. In 2019, the tabloid published texts reporting an extramarital affair by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, also owner of the Washington Post, a thorn in the side of then-President Trump. But it backfired when Bezos publicly revealed that the Enquirer had threatened to publish damning photos if the Post did not stop an investigation into Peckers American Media Inc. Pecker lost his job running the company mother Enquirers in 2020, and it was eventually sold.

Celebrity news is widely spread in the media today. TMZ has largely taken on the role of the Enquirers with aggressive celebrity coverage and a willingness to pay for it, with more journalistic rigor. Political speech is also easy to find on the web, as is misinformation.

The Enquirer averaged 238,000 newsstand sales each week during the final six months of the 2016 election year, according to the Alliance for Audited Media. Over the last six months of 2023, its sales averaged just under 56,500 units. He's limping forward: the lead article on his website Thursday was The Untold Story: Marko Stouts Journey From Obscurity to Art World Phenom.

It really is a shadow of its former self, Cartwright said. David Peckers' legacy will be that he totally destroyed this tabloid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2024/04/29/trump-trial-david-pecker-national-enquirer-fake-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos