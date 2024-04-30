Politics
News from nowhere: everything is tied up and nowhere to go
Liz Truss' seven weeks at Downing Street had begun when she was formally asked to take on the role by her namesake, Queen Elizabeth II.
Yes, you heard me correctly. Please form an orderly queue at the library. We don't want anyone to get hurt in the rush for copies.
Liz Truss's new book is called Ten years to save the West. It might as well be called 320 Pages to save my reputation. It was also published in several episodes by the Daily Mail.
Yes, once again, you heard me correctly. Fans of the former Prime Minister – surely known as “Trussies” – would have been well advised to visit their local news agencies a few hours before the opening, to ensure they didn't miss anything.
The wise advice would have been to camp outside overnight. We wouldn't have wanted anyone to get crushed in the rush to be the most sought-after serialization since Charles Dickens killed Little Nell or since Conan Doyle brought Sherlock Holmes back from the dead.
Of course, this may be the biggest global publishing phenomenon since the release of Harry Potter and the Cauldron of Guts. But it turned out that wasn't the case.
The book was published in mid-April. Preliminary reviews included support for failed presidential primary candidate Ted Cruz, world chess champion Garry Kasparov and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Well, it takes one to know one.
After all, he often resembles the bombastic trickster Maui overshadowing Truss's dazed Hei Hei, hopelessly lost and out of his depth.
Boris Johnson got an advance of half a million pounds on his (as yet unpublished) autobiography. Liz Truss received just £1,513 for hers. Maybe she would have gotten more if she had agreed not to publish it.
The PR for his book also included praise for the failed bank's chairman, Matt Ridley, the man who was at the helm of Northern Rock in 2008 when it suffered the first crisis of a British bank in 130 years and had to be bailed out by the British Treasury.
“History will be kinder to her than the media has been,” says the talented Mr. Ridley. Or maybe it will be even less kind to her than to him.
The collapse of his bank is estimated to have cost the British taxpayer around £2 billion. The financial crisis precipitated by Ms. Truss cost about fifteen times that amount.
Pre-publicity for his memoir also cited praise from a journalist who questioned the urgency of climate change and who described his magnum opus as “a fascinating and terrifying insight into the machinations of orthodox power.”
Others might consider it a fascinating and terrifying insight into the machinations of the mind of a person who, very briefly, wielded inordinate political power. Except for the “fascinating” part.
Liz Truss' seven weeks at Downing Street had begun when she was formally asked to take on the role by her namesake, Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch has appointed its longest-serving prime minister. And two days later she died.
It was his account of this momentous moment in national history that made the headlines of Truss's book, as soon as his malicious whispers began to appear in the paper. Daily Mail.
The pathologically self-centered Tory leader recalls being “in a state of shock” when she heard the news of Her Majesty's death. Seemingly oblivious to anything beyond the inflated bubble of her own unassailable ego, she asked herself, “Why me…?” Because for her, it was of course Liz Truss.
She also recalls that the ailing Queen “gave no trace of discomfort” during their twenty-minute audience, which must have been difficult for Her Majesty, as she was renowned as an astute judge of character.
She reports that Queen Elizabeth had advised her new Prime Minister to take his time in his work. It was advice that Mrs. Truss stubbornly ignored.
Indeed, instead of trying to limit its ambitions to a reasonable and patient pace, it chose to rush into a series of radical budgetary measures – against the advice of the few government financial experts that it had not yet sacked – and immediately collapsed the government. the entire British economy.
“Maybe I should have listened,” Truss wrote. But of course she didn't. Oops.
It was a rare moment of reckoning from the most disastrous prime minister of all time, one who today continues to blame the anonymous forces of the establishment and administration for his downfall…a leader whose famous “tax event” made Chamberlain’s agreement with Hitler. , Eden's Suez intervention and Johnson's pandemic holiday schedule seem judicious and prescient.
It makes the actions of the backbencher who last week quit the Tories over allegations he used party funds to pay off the “bad people” who locked him in a flat both reasonable and justified.
Amid her many expressions of paranoia and self-pity, her book also claims, incidentally, that her official residence was infested with fleas, which she vaguely blames on her predecessor's dog.
Adopting decidedly autocratic language, she denounces the Western world as “decadent and complacent” and goes on to say that she would like to abolish the Office of Budgetary Responsibility and the Supreme Court, leave the European Convention on Human Rights and fire the Supreme Court. Governor of the Bank of England.
She really does still seem to believe that a conspiracy of the rich and powerful had deemed it worth destroying the nation's finances simply to remove her from office – rather than trusting the sad truth of the matter, to the fact that the foolish pride of a mad man A set of plans implemented by her and her own rich and powerful friends brought the country to its knees, almost overnight.
Despite his total failure, his memoir describes his “ecstatic” feelings when presenting his catastrophic mini-budget. It was, she said, probably her “happiest moment as prime minister”. No, she doesn't regret anything.
No, history will not look kindly on his toxic legacy. But she may be even less generously interested in the motivations of those shadowy associates who helped fuel her career and who managed to make a fortune from the economic misery she unnecessarily inflicted on her own people.
These days, she does her best to stand with Donald Trump, a monster whose candidacy she enthusiastically supports, claiming that “the world was safer” under his leadership and no doubt hoping that the crazy and the Alt morons The right won't be able to tell them apart.
Yet history tends to be wiser than that. Even today, it can tell the difference between a foolish dupe and a cruel con artist, no matter how deceived and deceitful they may be.
|
Sources
2/ https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/opinion/news-from-nowhere–all-trussed-up—nowhere-to-go
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- News from nowhere: everything is tied up and nowhere to go
- Stellantis chief brand UK electric vehicle policy ‘horrible’
- VPCC Hosts Open House for Dual Enrollment EMT Students
- Toreros and waves set for NCAA men's tennis tournament
- 5-star center Jayden Quaintance commits to ASU basketball
- Wall Street up to start a week full of earnings reports and a Fed meeting
- AACC and NSF announce 12 student teams advancing to Community College Innovation Challenge Finals
- Trump trial reveals real right-wing media conspiracy as ex-Enquirer editor denounces ground zero for fake news
- 3 US Marshals Task Force members killed in Charlotte shooting, 5 officers injured
- Taylor Swift Reacts to 'Tortured Poets' Debut at 2.6 Million Units
- Google Chat V1 API – Module Google::Apps::Card::V1::Card::DividerStyle (v0.1.0) | Ruby Client Library | Google Cloud
- Actor Grard Depardieu will be tried for alleged sexual assault on a film set, according to the prosecution