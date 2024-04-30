Liz Truss' seven weeks at Downing Street had begun when she was formally asked to take on the role by her namesake, Queen Elizabeth II.

News from nowhere: all tied up and nowhere to go (Illustrated by Mahdi Rteil for Al Mayadeen English)

Yes, you heard me correctly. Please form an orderly queue at the library. We don't want anyone to get hurt in the rush for copies.

Liz Truss's new book is called Ten years to save the West. It might as well be called 320 Pages to save my reputation. It was also published in several episodes by the Daily Mail.

Yes, once again, you heard me correctly. Fans of the former Prime Minister – surely known as “Trussies” – would have been well advised to visit their local news agencies a few hours before the opening, to ensure they didn't miss anything.

The wise advice would have been to camp outside overnight. We wouldn't have wanted anyone to get crushed in the rush to be the most sought-after serialization since Charles Dickens killed Little Nell or since Conan Doyle brought Sherlock Holmes back from the dead.

Of course, this may be the biggest global publishing phenomenon since the release of Harry Potter and the Cauldron of Guts. But it turned out that wasn't the case.

The book was published in mid-April. Preliminary reviews included support for failed presidential primary candidate Ted Cruz, world chess champion Garry Kasparov and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Well, it takes one to know one.

After all, he often resembles the bombastic trickster Maui overshadowing Truss's dazed Hei Hei, hopelessly lost and out of his depth.

Boris Johnson got an advance of half a million pounds on his (as yet unpublished) autobiography. Liz Truss received just £1,513 for hers. Maybe she would have gotten more if she had agreed not to publish it.

The PR for his book also included praise for the failed bank's chairman, Matt Ridley, the man who was at the helm of Northern Rock in 2008 when it suffered the first crisis of a British bank in 130 years and had to be bailed out by the British Treasury.

“History will be kinder to her than the media has been,” says the talented Mr. Ridley. Or maybe it will be even less kind to her than to him.

The collapse of his bank is estimated to have cost the British taxpayer around £2 billion. The financial crisis precipitated by Ms. Truss cost about fifteen times that amount.

Pre-publicity for his memoir also cited praise from a journalist who questioned the urgency of climate change and who described his magnum opus as “a fascinating and terrifying insight into the machinations of orthodox power.”

Others might consider it a fascinating and terrifying insight into the machinations of the mind of a person who, very briefly, wielded inordinate political power. Except for the “fascinating” part.

Liz Truss' seven weeks at Downing Street had begun when she was formally asked to take on the role by her namesake, Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch has appointed its longest-serving prime minister. And two days later she died.

It was his account of this momentous moment in national history that made the headlines of Truss's book, as soon as his malicious whispers began to appear in the paper. Daily Mail.

The pathologically self-centered Tory leader recalls being “in a state of shock” when she heard the news of Her Majesty's death. Seemingly oblivious to anything beyond the inflated bubble of her own unassailable ego, she asked herself, “Why me…?” Because for her, it was of course Liz Truss.

She also recalls that the ailing Queen “gave no trace of discomfort” during their twenty-minute audience, which must have been difficult for Her Majesty, as she was renowned as an astute judge of character.

She reports that Queen Elizabeth had advised her new Prime Minister to take his time in his work. It was advice that Mrs. Truss stubbornly ignored.

Indeed, instead of trying to limit its ambitions to a reasonable and patient pace, it chose to rush into a series of radical budgetary measures – against the advice of the few government financial experts that it had not yet sacked – and immediately collapsed the government. the entire British economy.

“Maybe I should have listened,” Truss wrote. But of course she didn't. Oops.

It was a rare moment of reckoning from the most disastrous prime minister of all time, one who today continues to blame the anonymous forces of the establishment and administration for his downfall…a leader whose famous “tax event” made Chamberlain’s agreement with Hitler. , Eden's Suez intervention and Johnson's pandemic holiday schedule seem judicious and prescient.

It makes the actions of the backbencher who last week quit the Tories over allegations he used party funds to pay off the “bad people” who locked him in a flat both reasonable and justified.

Amid her many expressions of paranoia and self-pity, her book also claims, incidentally, that her official residence was infested with fleas, which she vaguely blames on her predecessor's dog.

Adopting decidedly autocratic language, she denounces the Western world as “decadent and complacent” and goes on to say that she would like to abolish the Office of Budgetary Responsibility and the Supreme Court, leave the European Convention on Human Rights and fire the Supreme Court. Governor of the Bank of England.

She really does still seem to believe that a conspiracy of the rich and powerful had deemed it worth destroying the nation's finances simply to remove her from office – rather than trusting the sad truth of the matter, to the fact that the foolish pride of a mad man A set of plans implemented by her and her own rich and powerful friends brought the country to its knees, almost overnight.

Despite his total failure, his memoir describes his “ecstatic” feelings when presenting his catastrophic mini-budget. It was, she said, probably her “happiest moment as prime minister”. No, she doesn't regret anything.

No, history will not look kindly on his toxic legacy. But she may be even less generously interested in the motivations of those shadowy associates who helped fuel her career and who managed to make a fortune from the economic misery she unnecessarily inflicted on her own people.

These days, she does her best to stand with Donald Trump, a monster whose candidacy she enthusiastically supports, claiming that “the world was safer” under his leadership and no doubt hoping that the crazy and the Alt morons The right won't be able to tell them apart.

Yet history tends to be wiser than that. Even today, it can tell the difference between a foolish dupe and a cruel con artist, no matter how deceived and deceitful they may be.