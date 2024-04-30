Trump and DeSantis make peace, discuss fundraising for 2024 elections





NEW YORK (AP) Former President Donald Trump met privately with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the weekend, marking a détente between the former rivals after a brutal Republican primary marked by insults and bruised egos, according to three people close to the file.

The meeting, which lasted three hours, was organized to help the men bury the hatchet and discuss possible joint fundraising efforts, according to one of the people, who like others spoke on condition of anonymity to share details of the private meeting. . The governor, during the conversation, pledged to help Trump as he faces President Joe Biden in the general election, the person said. It ended with a handshake, another said.

The meeting, first reported by The Washington Post, was orchestrated by Florida real estate investor Steve Witkoff and took place at his Shell Bay Club in Hollywood, Florida.

Witkoff did not immediately respond to a request for comment through his office.

On Monday, Trump said the two had a great meeting yesterday and that he was very pleased to have the full and enthusiastic support of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The conversation was primarily about how we were going to work closely together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. There was also talk about the future of Florida, which is FANTASTIC! he wrote on his social media site. I greatly appreciate Ron's support in taking our country back from the worst president in American history.

DeSantis has a vast network of donors from his campaigns for governor and president. He amassed a massive war chest for his White House campaign, entering the race with $130 million in the bank.

Although he supported Trump when he abandoned his bid for the GOP nomination in a video after failing to gain traction, DeSantis has yet to campaign or raise money on Trump's behalf. Instead, he has occasionally criticized Trump, including responding to a report that some Republicans in the Florida Legislature wanted to help fund Trump's bills by posting, But not the Florida Republican who holds the right to veto.

The GOP primary was marked by a bitter rivalry between the two men, once allies. Trump blasted DeSantis as disloyal and dubbed him Ron DeSanctimonious, while DeSantis suggested Trump would lose again in November and said he had lost control of his fastball over the years.

DeSantis allies believe the Florida governor has a clear path to another presidential bid if he wants one. But that path could be complicated by continued hostilities within a party that overwhelmingly supports the former president, especially if he wins in November.

___

Associated Press writer Thomas Beaumont contributed to this report from Des Moines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-desantis-detente-meeting-30f8bfa9f9ebf79cb7f431594b0d7f54 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos