Trump leads in three-way race with Biden, RFK Jr.: poll





Former President Trump leads a three-way race with President Biden and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll shared with The Hill on Monday.

In a race between the three candidates, 44 percent of voters surveyed said they supported Trump, while 38 percent said they would vote for Biden. Another twelve percent said they supported Kennedy, and 5 percent said they didn't know or weren't sure who they would support.

The former president also led Biden in a two-way race, with 48% of respondents saying they would support Trump and 43% saying the same about Biden. Another nine percent said they didn't know or weren't sure.

Trump now has a clear lead in the presidential race and it is based on the simplest reasons. America believes Donald Trump did a better job as president and is therefore ready to return him to power. Biden has a hill to climb at this point, even though he has done so in the past, said Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris poll.

Penn added that the poll shows a gender divide between Trump and Biden, with more men giving support to Trump and more women supporting Biden.

The poll comes as Republicans and Democrats express concerns about the impact Kennedy could have on the race as a third-party candidate. The Democratic National Committee created its own team to counter the influence of third-party candidates like Kennedy. And despite polls showing him well positioned against Kennedy in the race, Trump attacked him.

In a Truth Social article last week, Trump accused Kennedy of being put in the race to help Biden and said his running mate Nicole Shanahan was not a serious choice. Kennedy fired back on social platform X, calling Trump unhinged.

President Trump's diatribe against me is a barely coherent barrage of wild and inaccurate assertions that should be better resolved in the American tradition of the presidential debate, Kennedy said.

The survey was conducted April 24-25 among 1,961 registered voters by Harris Poll and Harris X.

Results are weighted based on various characteristics of respondents to match their actual proportions in the population. Propensity score weighting was also used to adjust for respondents' propensity to be online. The margin of error for the total sample is plus or minus 2 percent.

