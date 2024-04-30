Reviews | Trump flirts with economic charlatans

More than 30 years ago, economists Rudiger Dornbusch (one of my mentors) and Sebastian Edwards wrote a classic paper on what they call macroeconomic populism. Their motivating examples were inflationary surges under left-wing regimes in Latin America, but it seemed clear that the key issue was not left-wing governance per se; rather, it was about what happens when governments engage in magical thinking. Indeed, even back then they could have included the experience of military dictatorship who governed Argentina from 1976 to 1983, who killed or disappeared thousands of leftists, but who also pursued irresponsible economic policies that led to a balance of payments crisis and galloping inflation.

Modern examples of this syndrome include left-wing governments like that of Venezuela, but also right-wing nationalist governments like that of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey, which insisted that it could fight against inflation by Cut interest rate.

Will the United States be next?

I wish people would stop calling Donald Trump a populist. After all, he has never demonstrated any desire to help American workers, and his economic policies haven't really helped. His 2017 tax cut, in particular, was a gift to the rich. But his behavior during the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that he is as addicted to magical thinking and denial of reality as any small strongman or dictator, making it very likely that he could preside over the type of problems that result when policies are based on economic charlatanism.

However, it is not the destructive economic policy that worries me the most about Trump's potential return to power. The prospects of reprisals against his political opponents, massive detention camps for undocumented immigrants, and much more come to mind. It seems interesting, however, that even as Republicans denounce President Biden for the inflation that has occurred under his presidency, Trump's advisers have floated policy ideas that could be far more inflationary than anything that has happened so far. here.