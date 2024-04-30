Politics
Reviews | Trump flirts with economic charlatans
More than 30 years ago, economists Rudiger Dornbusch (one of my mentors) and Sebastian Edwards wrote a classic paper on what they call macroeconomic populism. Their motivating examples were inflationary surges under left-wing regimes in Latin America, but it seemed clear that the key issue was not left-wing governance per se; rather, it was about what happens when governments engage in magical thinking. Indeed, even back then they could have included the experience of military dictatorship who governed Argentina from 1976 to 1983, who killed or disappeared thousands of leftists, but who also pursued irresponsible economic policies that led to a balance of payments crisis and galloping inflation.
Modern examples of this syndrome include left-wing governments like that of Venezuela, but also right-wing nationalist governments like that of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey, which insisted that it could fight against inflation by Cut interest rate.
Will the United States be next?
I wish people would stop calling Donald Trump a populist. After all, he has never demonstrated any desire to help American workers, and his economic policies haven't really helped. His 2017 tax cut, in particular, was a gift to the rich. But his behavior during the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that he is as addicted to magical thinking and denial of reality as any small strongman or dictator, making it very likely that he could preside over the type of problems that result when policies are based on economic charlatanism.
However, it is not the destructive economic policy that worries me the most about Trump's potential return to power. The prospects of reprisals against his political opponents, massive detention camps for undocumented immigrants, and much more come to mind. It seems interesting, however, that even as Republicans denounce President Biden for the inflation that has occurred under his presidency, Trump's advisers have floated policy ideas that could be far more inflationary than anything that has happened so far. here.
It is true that inflation jumped in 2021 and 2022 before sagging, and there is vigorous debate over the role played by Biden's economic policies. I am skeptical, among other things because inflation in the United States since the start of the Covid pandemic has increased. followed closely with that of other advanced economies. What is remarkable, however, is what the Biden administration doesn't do when the Federal Reserve started increase interest rates to fight inflation. There was a clear risk that rate hikes would cause a politically disastrous recession, although that has not happened so far. But Biden and company haven't pressured the Fed to wait; they respected the independence of the Fed, letting it do what it deemed necessary to control inflation.
Can we imagine that Trump, who insisted in 2019 that the Fed cut interest rates to zero or below, would have shown comparable restraint?
As several observers have done note, some of Trump's policy proposals would surely increase inflation. A crackdown on immigration would undermine one of the key factors which allowed America to combine solid economic growth with falling inflation. Proposals for a wave of new prices This would raise consumer prices and there is a good chance that Trump would raise tariffs well beyond the 10% rate he is proposing if he did not significantly reduce US trade deficits, which would not be the case.
What is truly worrying, however, are indications that a future Trump regime would manipulate monetary policy in search of short-term political advantage, justifying its actions with outlandish economic doctrines.
The Federal Reserve is a quasi-independent institution, not because of any sacrosanct constitutional principle, but because nations have understood that, as a practical matter, it is important to limit partisan influence over interest rates and monetary creation. But in recent weeks, it has been reported that Trump's advisers want to take away much of the federal government's independence, likely so Trump can boost the economy and stock market as he wanted in 2019.
There is also reports that Trump's advisers, obsessed with the trade deficit, want to devalue the dollar, which would certainly help exports but would also be clearly inflationary, raising the prices of imports and overheating an already overheating American economy. (In fact, our economic strength is probably primary reason the dollar has increased.)
And even as they talk about weakening the dollar, Trump's advisers are apparently discussing punish other countries who are reducing their use of the greenback, which seems both contradictory and implies an illusory view of the economic power that even America possesses.
The details of these bad ideas are probably less important than the mindset they reveal, a mindset that rejects the hard-learned lessons of the past and embraces economic fantasies.
And how would Trump react if things went wrong? Remember, he suggested we consider tackling Covid by disinfectant injection. Why would we expect him to be less prone to magical thinking in the face of, say, a new surge in inflation?
Again, macroeconomic policy is not my biggest concern about what might happen if Trump returns to power. But it's definitely A worry.
