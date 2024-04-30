The wider lessons of Scotland's political unrest





H UMZA YOUSAF announced his resignation as First Minister of Scotland on April 29 after just 13 months (or 8.1 Liz Trusses) in office. Four days earlier, he had unilaterally ended a coalition deal with the Scottish Green Party, saying it would free the Scottish National Party ( SNP ) to run an unfettered minority government. The Greens immediately said they would support a vote of no confidence in him, and when it became clear that Mr Yousaf would struggle to survive, he fell on his sword. Mr Yousaf's departure is the latest in a series of setbacks for a party which once seemed to have complete control over Scottish politics. This is important for Britain, not least because the path to Downing Street for Sir Keir Starmer, the Labor leader, becomes easier if his party performs well in Scotland. But it also has broader lessons: nationalism needs fuel to survive; that climate policy threatens the stability of governments; and that populism is not a policy. The first lesson is the fragility of heterogeneous nationalist movements. Think back to the training of SNP -Green Coalition in 2021, which provided Nicola Sturgeon, the SNP He was then leader, with a pro-independence majority in Holyrood, the Scottish parliament. These were heady days: Boris Johnson's chaotic tenure as British Prime Minister, the weakness of the Labor Party and the charisma of Ms Sturgeon made SNP domination seems to be the natural order of things and separation is only a matter of time. Since then, the dynamic has stopped. This is partly due to Ms Sturgeon's sudden departure. SNP leader last year and a police investigation into her party's finances (Peter Murrell, her husband and the SNP The company's former general manager was charged with embezzlement; she denies any wrongdoing). But the biggest problem was the Supreme Court's finding in 2022 that Scotland did not have the right to unilaterally hold a referendum. Nationalism provided the glue for a broad coalition of urban progressive activists and rural social conservatives. Without a clear path to independence, the cracks have become much harder to hide. One of these fissures, and the immediate cause of the coalition's collapse, was the Scottish government's abandonment of its target to reduce carbon emissions by 75% by 2030. The Greens were outraged; if Mr Yousaf had not abrogated the coalition agreement, their members might have done so instead. This is the second lesson: climate transition policy will become increasingly difficult for everyone. Governments around the world have signed up to decarbonization goals that risk alienating homeowners and motorists, farmers and employees of fossil fuel companies. Despite claiming to be a role model in tackling climate change, the Scottish Government has neglected its targets for eight of the last 12 years. Achieving the green transition requires a level of dexterity that will test politicians more competent than Mr Yousaf. The third lesson concerns the difference between campaigning and governing. When Mr Yousaf took office last year, this newspaper concluded that the emphasis on Scottish independence amounted to a departure from reality. He opted for another mini-break. Rather than confront his party with the constitutional fact that the path to independence was blocked, the self-appointed premier campaigner insisted that winning a majority of Scottish seats at the next general election would amount to a mandate to negotiate divorce. Even as the coalition collapsed, his administration published a policy document on the management of Scotland's prisons after independence. Meanwhile, Scotland's real problems – a creaking health service, education problems and, above all, a weakened tax base due to an aging population – have gone unaddressed. Mr. Yousaf was an unimportant leader. But his resignation still tells a story.

