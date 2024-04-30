DJT Stock Hits 3-Week High as Trump Gets $400 Million Richer





Top line

Shares of former President Donald Trump's social media company jumped Monday as the company's unusual attack on short sellers boosted its eye-popping multibillion-dollar valuation, making Trump a man still richer.

Donald Trump appears in a Manhattan courthouse on Friday during his secret criminal trial.

POOL/AFP via Getty Images Key facts

Shares of Trump Media and Technology Groups ($DJT for Trump's initials) rose 12%, closing at $47 per share, the highest close since April 3 for the company's social media platform mother Truth Social.

Monday's advance came after the company released its latest effort to protect against short sellers, or investors who borrow shares in a stock and profit if the stock price falls, this time below the form of an offbeat press release explaining to Trump Media shareholders how to request their brokerage firms to exclude their Trump Media shares from use in such transactions, including a sample email format that shareholders can send to their brokers.

The rally marks the fourth straight trading session of a gain of 8% or more for Trump Media as it expands its fight against short selling, a move that protects against downsides but likely won't last forever given fundamental principles of the free market.

Nonetheless, Trump added some $406 million to his net worth on Monday as his fortune reached $5.6 billion, according to Forbes calculations.

His current stake in Trump Media is worth $3.7 billion, while his bonus triggered last week is worth another $1.7 billion, although the bonus is not yet reflected in Forbes' estimates because he has not yet not yet officially granted and he is not able to sell any. of its shares due to the regulatory provisions applicable to shareholders holding such a significant stake in a newly listed company.

Tangent

Trump Media's Monday release noted that its shareholder base consists primarily of retail investors, many of whom own the shares because they support [Trump Media]The company's mission is to create a beachhead for free speech against Big Tech censorship. This statement is interesting for two main reasons: it seems to ignore the fact that Trump himself owns 58% of all shares, with the stock award that would bring his stake to around 70% pending, and it also clearly acknowledges that many Trump Media shareholders invest with their hearts.

Surprising fact

Trump Media's market cap of $6.4 billion is about $1 billion less than Reddit's $7.4 billion valuation. This narrow gap comes despite the disparity in financial results and popularity of Truth Social and Reddit, which should be close comparisons given that they both hit the public markets last week and are among the handful of companies social media audiences. Trump Media lost $58 million last year on $4 million in revenue, while Reddit lost $91 million on $804 million in revenue, and Truth Social reportedly monthly user base of around five million, a fraction of Reddit's 76 million daily active users.

Key context

Trump Media's relative valuation is exponentially higher than that of any established company. Its price-to-sales ratio of around 1,560 is more than 60 times that of the most ambitious S&P 500 company in Nvidia, the dominant force in artificial intelligence. Trump Media's five-week tenure as an independent public company has been anything but boring, with the anti-short-selling campaign the latest episode in the saga. Last week, Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes widely accused short sellers of acting in bad faith, singling out firms such as billionaire Ken Griffin's Citadel Securities, an accusation Citadel responded to by calling Nunes of loser.

