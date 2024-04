Matt Friend 'thanks' Trump for watching White House Correspondents' Dinner

Comedian Matt Friend welcomes their hatred. After his impression of former President Donald Trump and joke about South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem allegedly killing her dog drew both laughs and groans at the White House Correspondents' Dinner On Saturday, the comedian seized on public criticism of Trump.

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was really bad,” Trump said on TruthSocial over the weekend. “Colin Jost bombed, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! There's nothing worse than that.”

Matt Ami, Donald Trump.

C-SPAN; Angela Weiss/AFP/Bloomberg via Getty

Although he was not mentioned by name in the post, Friend (whose jokes at the Correspondents' Dinner preceded remarks from sitting President Joe Biden and the event's official host, the Saturday star Night Live's Colin Jost) captured a screenshot of Trump's criticism on Instagram. He then added a reference to both his own time with Noem and Trump's long history of comparing people to dogs.

“We're getting closer! Thanks for watching, LIKE A DOG!” A friend wrote on Instagram.

In Trump's personal lexicon, the ultimate insult is to compare someone to a dog. After his former contestant on The Apprentice, Omarosa Manigault Newman, was fired from her brief White House post in 2018, Trump gloated that his administration had “fired that dog!” After ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed by U.S. military forces in 2019, Trump remarked that the terrorist “died like a dog.”

So, with this post, Friend is giving the former president a taste of his own medicine (and going after Noem, who has been touted as a possible vice presidential pick for Trump's 2024 campaign , but is now turning heads for admitting to killing her dog). It's a natural move for a comedian who has made a name for himself with his deft portrayals of celebrities like Howard Stern, Jeff Goldblum, John Oliver and now Trump himself.

