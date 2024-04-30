Turkey backs Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as next NATO leader





Turkey told fellow NATO members on Monday that it supports outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's candidacy for NATO presidency. Two sources familiar with the matter told Middle East Eye that Turkey was backing Rutte for the post of secretary general, whose new term officially begins in October. The semi-official Anadolu Agency also reported the same development on Monday, citing sources. Ruttemet met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, who was cautious about the Dutch prime minister's candidacy in a joint press conference, wishing him only good luck in his new journey. Erdogan has long complained about NATO's lack of interest in the activities of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), classified as a terrorist group in Turkey, particularly in Syria. He also criticizes other NATO members for imposing restrictions on arms sales to Ankara because of its military operations in the region. Rutte said Dutch media said following the meeting that he had made no promises to the Turkish president. Stay informed with MEE newsletters Sign up to receive the latest alerts, information and analysis,

starting with Turkey Unpacked Ankara insiders say Turkey expects Rutte to focus not only on Russia but also terrorist groups and take into account the sensitivities of third countries like Turkey in NATO decision-making. Turkey reportedly told the candidates of its expectations of the future secretary general, namely that he end the restrictions imposed by the allies on each other in the field of defense and that he monitor the implementation implementation of commitments in the fight against terrorism, said a source close to Ankara. ” told MEE, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue. In addition to Turkey, Rutte must convince Romania, Slovakia and Hungary to support his candidacy. Romania, which has its own candidate, believes that Eastern European countries have long performed poorly when it comes to the distribution of Europe's top jobs. Slovakia agrees. Rutte has also had difficult relations with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for years. “The biggest resistance is expected to come from Hungarian Prime Minister Orban,” Dutch channel Nos said. reported Monday. Nos says Rutte could convince Orban with US help in July, when NATO celebrates its 75th anniversary in Washington DC with a leaders' summit. For Ankara and NATO, Swedish membership is a win-win Learn more Relations between Turkey and the Netherlands have been strained for years. Rutte has long criticized Erdogan's approach to domestic policy, his record on human rights abuses and his efforts to stifle the press. Additionally, Dutch officials have been unhappy with Turkey's military involvement in Libya, Syria and Azerbaijan. Tensions came to a head in 2017, when the Netherlands banned Turkish politicians from campaigning on its soil. This led to the expulsion of a Turkish minister by Dutch authorities, after which Erdogan accused Amsterdam of engaging in Nazism. Rutte called Erdogan's accusations an overreaction. Relations have, however, been restored over time, notably after Ruttes' official visit to Turkey in 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/turkey-backs-dutch-pm-mark-rutte-next-nato-chief The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos