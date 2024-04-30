Xi Jinping on state visit next week to France, Ukraine on the agenda

(Paris) Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected in France on May 6 and 7 to celebrate 60 years of bilateral diplomatic relations, during a state visit during which Emmanuel Macron will again ask him to contribute to a resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

Francesco FONTEMAGGI



France Media Agency



This will be the start of his first European tour since the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the Asian giant cut off many interactions with the rest of the world for a long time.

Xi Jinping is due to land in Paris on the evening of Sunday 5 May, before making stops in Serbia and then Hungary, where he is expected from 8 to 10 May, the Chinese authorities also confirmed on Monday.

The discussions will focus on international crises, first and foremost the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, trade issues, as well as our common actions in the face of global challenges, in particular the climate emergency, the protection of biodiversity and financial situation of the most vulnerable countries, llyse declared on Monday.

Paris evokes a very political visit, even if new Chinese investments in France are being negotiated, particularly in electric batteries. And French officials also intend to raise trade issues, and defend the country's interests during and after the anti-dumping investigation into cognac-type alcohols launched by the Chinese authorities.

Levers on Moscow

Lin Jian, a spokesperson for Chinese diplomacy, said for his part that the two leaders will try to make new contributions to peace, stability, development and progress of the world.

As a year ago in China, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will be involved in a trilateral exchange on Monday in Paris.

Last year, Emmanuel Macron called on Xi Jinping to bring Russia to reason with regard to Ukraine. Shortly after, the Chinese president called his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since the start of the conflict in February 2022.

But the diplomatic advances expected by Paris on the Russian-Ukrainian front stopped there.

A year later, the French analysis has not changed.

China being one of Russia's main partners, particularly in diplomatic and commercial matters, the head of state intends to encourage it to use the levers it has over Moscow in order to change Russia's calculations and to be able to contribute to a resolution of this conflict, Llyse explained. He will also raise concerns about the activity of certain Chinese companies which could directly contribute significantly to the Russian war effort, an adviser added.

The Chinese authorities officially say they are neutral and call for a peace solution, but have never condemned the Russian invasion. A sign of the strength of Beijing-Moscow relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to visit China in May.

France, through this visit, demonstrates that it is one of the very rare countries in the world to be able to maintain channels of discussion at all levels with the second largest economic power in the world, with China, in a context where there is an extensive relationship. with the United States and the United Kingdom, according to a French diplomatic source.

Dinner date

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and American Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently took turns in Beijing to also ask President Xi to put pressure on Moscow.

The Chinese president and his wife Peng Liyuan will be received on May 6 by Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron in Paris, where a state dinner is planned at the Lycée in the presence of several Chinese artists.

On May 7, the two couples will travel to the Hautes-Pyrnes (southwest of France), to the Col du Tourmalet, the legendary climb of the Tour de France, where the French head of state wants to share a more intimate moment with his counterpart.

He actually went there a lot in his childhood to visit his maternal grandmother, Germaine Nogus, who died in 2013 and who lived in Bagnres-de-Bigorre.

Last year, Xi Jinping received his guest in Canton for a tea ceremony in the residence of the governor of Guangdong province, where his father, Xi Zhongxun, lived when he held this position from 1978 to 1981.