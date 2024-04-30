Can Trump choose a vice president in Florida?





Former President Donald Trump has not chosen a running mate in 2024. Over the weekend, Gov. Ron DeSantis met with Trump in South Florida.

These two facts are not linked.

DeSantis has said he has no interest in becoming Trump's vice president. The weekend meeting, which was first reported by The Washington Post, was about the two men mending fences after a bruising Republican presidential primary.

But there are reportedly Florida men in the running to be Trump's vice presidential pick. And that could pose a problem for the former president.

The 12th Amendment to the Constitution, which created the modern process by which the Electoral College chooses the President, says: The Electors shall meet in their respective States and vote by ballot for President and Vice President, one of whom, at least, must not be an inhabitant of the same state as themselves.

This means that Florida's 30 members of the Electoral College cannot vote for both a president and vice president who are Floridians.

Trump currently resides in Florida, as do Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, whose names were floated at one point as potential vice presidential picks. (Other potential picks Trump would consider: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, among others.)

That doesn't mean Trump doesn't have the right to choose a running mate in Florida. But in the event of a narrow victory for Trump, it would make the situation uncomfortable for the American political system.

If Trump won the 270 electoral votes to claim the presidency, but his running mate failed to secure enough votes, the U.S. Senate would be forced to decide the next vice president. If the votes remain tied, all sorts of craziness could ensue.

On the scale of the 2024 elections, where so much is at stake, this is probably just a small detail. But it's probably also best to prepare for possible political chaos.

