Revealed: Partygate executive's role in Daily Telegraph sale – MKFM 106.3FM





One of the government officials implicated in the Partygate scandal that engulfed Boris Johnson's tenure is playing a key role in negotiations over the future of the Daily Telegraph.

Sky News can reveal that former deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara is among the advisers to RedBird IMI, the Abu Dhabi-backed company whose acquisition of the broadsheet newspaper has been effectively blocked by the government in recent weeks.

Ms. MacNamarawho was among those given fixed fines by police for attending lockdown parties in Downing Street during the COVID-19 pandemic, works at Robey Warshaw, which acts for RedBird IMI on its options for the subsequent sale of media assets.

Her role at Robey Warshaw, where George Osborne, the former chancellor, is a partner, has not previously been revealed, but sources close to the Telegraph process confirmed she was actively involved in the discussions.

Robey Warshaw has become one of the City's most successful mergers and takeovers advisers since its founding by Sir Simon Robey, widely regarded as the most successful British investment banker of his generation.

Ms MacNamara was a well-respected government civil servant before leaving Whitehall in February 2021.

Among her roles, she worked for more than a decade at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport – the same department responsible for deciding the fate of the Daily Telegraph as RedBird IMI negotiates over the structure of a sale to auction which should start within a few weeks. .

Her reputation was damaged, however, by last year's report by Sue Gray – a senior Cabinet Office civil servant who is now a key member of Sir Keir Starmer's team – which concluded that Ms MacNamara had brought a karaoke machine at a going-away party that was prohibited at the time under social distancing rules.

During the Covid investigation it emerged that she had been the subject of misogynistic messages sent by Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson's top aide, to the then prime minister.

After leaving the civil service, Ms McNamara joined the Premier League, where she led the political and commercial functions before resigning after just two years.

She has reportedly been working at Robey Warshaw for several months.

Ms MacNamara is no longer bound by the restrictions imposed by Whitehall's Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments.

His involvement in the Telegraph process adds to the number of politically connected figures taking part in discussions over the fate of the traditionally Conservative-friendly newspaper.

Besides Mr Osborne, that list includes Nadhim Zahawi, the former chancellor, who advises the Telegraph's long-time owners, the Barclay family.

Sky News revealed earlier this month that RedBird IMI and DCMS were discussing amendments to the statutory instrument which dictates various elements of governance of the Telegraph during the period in which the Abu Dhabi-backed vehicle holds a purported call option becoming the property of the Telegraph and Spectator magazine.

An announcement regarding a viable structure could be made in the coming days, the Financial Times reported last week.

RedBird IMI estimates that The Spectator could be worth €100 million or more as a “trophy asset”, but that this valuation would be reduced if the magazine was sold in the same deal as the newspapers.

Earlier this month, Sky News revealed that Raine Group, best known in Britain for its role in recent deals involving Manchester United and Chelsea football clubs, and Robey Warshaw were on standby to advise on the next phase of ownership of the Telegraph.

RedBird IMI, which is partly owned by US-based RedBird and majority owned by Abu Dhabi-based IMI – which is backed by UAE Deputy Prime Minister and ultimate owner of Manchester City Football Club, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan – had argued that fears over his ownership of the Telegraph were unfounded.

The deal faced vehement opposition from Telegraph journalists and Conservative politicians in both houses of Parliament.

RedBird IMI had sought to defuse controversy over the deal by offering legally binding guarantees on editorial freedom and in January restructured its bid to form a new UK holding company that would own the Telegraph titles and Spectator magazine.

The takeover was, however, made impossible by the government's adoption of legislative changes aimed at preventing any ownership of British national newspapers by investors linked to foreign states.

Lucy Frazer, the culture secretary, said she was considering subjecting RedBird IMI's takeover of Telegraph titles to a full investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority.

The fate of the Telegraph has been up in the air for almost a year after Lloyds Banking Group took control of its parent companies after Barclays fell behind on debt repayments.

Since then, a number of bidders, including Daily Mail owner Lord Rothermere and GB News shareholder Sir Paul Marshall, have expressed interest in purchasing the shares.

Sky News revealed this month that Sir Paul was leaving the board of the parent company of GB News, the TV news channel he helped fund, as he prepares a new bid for the Telegraph .

A trio of independent directors of holding company Telegraph were parachuted out of Lloyds Banking Group last year after the lender took control of the newspapers from their long-time owners, the Barclay family.

However, the sale process was pre-empted by RedBird IMI which repaid 1.16 billion in loans owed by Barclays to Lloyds, of which 600 million was used to purchase the call option and the remainder as a loan guaranteed by other family assets, including online retailer Very Group. .

Earlier this year, independent directors appointed to oversee the sale of the Daily Telegraph were warned by Ms Frazer that the removal of the paper's two most senior executives was in breach of a government order – and that any further transgressions could result in a fine of several million pounds.

RedBird IMI, Robey Warshaw and the DCMS declined to comment.

