Donald Trump's plan to hold Miami Grand Prix fundraiser rejected





Miami Grand Prix officials weren't too happy when they discovered Donald Trump was trying to use a Formula One race sequel for a major fundraiser for his presidential campaign. They actually sent a cease and desist letter on April 26 to the former president's allies.

Are self-driving cars still safe enough?

Steven Witkoff, a longtime friend of Trump who actually testified on his behalf in a trial in New York, received the letter from Miami GP officials, according to the Washington Post. Here's what the letter says about the fundraiser for the May 5 race, hosted by the Shell Bay Golf Club in Hollywood, Florida:

It has come to our attention that you may be using your rooftop Paddock Club suite for political purposes, namely raising money for a federal election at $250,000 per ticket, which clearly violates the licensing agreement Following Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, read the letter, which was obtained by The Washington Post. If this is true, we regret to inform you that your suite license will be revoked, you will not be allowed to attend the race at any time and we will issue you a full refund.

[…]

The terms of the suite state that it may not be used for any advertising, promotional or commercial purposes (including, without limitation, prizes, contests or sweepstakes) without the prior written consent of the Promoter and the entities F1.

In a recent newsletter from the Witkoff-owned Shell Bay Club, members received an invitation to the Miami Grand Prix announcing a helicopter ride and other perks. It does not directly mention Trump, however, The Post reports that two people who called the club about the event were told that it was indeed a fundraiser for Trump and that the ticket would cost $250,000. Gadzooks.

To further fuel the Trump fire, the Secret Service contacted race officials to coordinate Trump's participation in the race, according to people who spoke to Newsweek. Even if he can't raise money at the Grand Prix, he's still expected to be there. From Newsweek:

Adding to the aura of political celebrity, Donald Trump himself is expected to attend the Miami Grand Prix. This visit is subject to special arrangements with the participation of the secret services, revealing the high security that accompanies a former president. Notably, Trump's appearance continues a somewhat recent tradition of presidential figures appearing at major American motorsport events. For example, Trump attended the Daytona 500 in 2020, and other notable figures like former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Michelle Obama have attended F1 races.

Post reporters contacted Witkoff, who donated more than $2 million to Trump's political action committees on April 26, and he said, “It's a fatal thing, of course, but it did not make additional comments. Which guy.

A version of this article was originally published on Jalopnik.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/donald-trump-fundraiser-miami-grand-prix-formula-one-1851442465 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos