What is the International Criminal Court and why it worries Israeli officials – KGET 17
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) Israeli officials appear increasingly concerned that the International Criminal Court could issue arrest warrants for the country's leaders, more than six months after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote in general terms on Friday about the ICC's action against Israeli troops and officials, and the Israeli Foreign Ministry said it was also monitoring reports of ongoing actions.
The ICC was established more than a decade ago to combat impunity for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and other serious crimes when states fail to prosecute them. Without a police force, the ICC relies on member states to arrest suspects.
Netanyahu said on social platform
Although the ICC would not affect Israel's actions, it would set a dangerous precedent, he wrote.
Israel's Foreign Ministry said Sunday evening that it had informed foreign missions of rumors that the court could order the arrest of senior Israeli political and military officials. The ministry did not give the source of these rumors.
In an emailed statement to The Associated Press, the court prosecutor's office declined to comment in detail.
WHAT IS THE ICC?
The 124 member states of the ICC signed a treaty in 2002 called the Rome Statute. Dozens of countries have not signed and do not accept the Court's jurisdiction over war crimes, genocide and other crimes. Among them are Israel, the United States, Russia and China.
The ICC intervenes when countries are unable or unwilling to prosecute crimes on their territory. Israel says it has a functioning justice system and that disputes over a country's ability or willingness to prosecute have fueled past disputes between the court and individual countries.
In 2020, then-President Donald Trump imposed economic and travel sanctions on the ICC prosecutor and another senior prosecutor. ICC staff were investigating U.S. and allied troops and intelligence officials for possible war crimes in Afghanistan.
President Joe Biden, whose administration provided crucial military and political support for the Gaza offensive, lifted sanctions in 2021.
The ICC has 17 ongoing investigations, has issued a total of 42 arrest warrants and has detained 21 suspects. Its judges convicted 10 suspects and acquitted four.
During its early years, the Court was criticized for focusing on crimes committed in Africa. Ten of its investigations take place in African countries, but it now conducts investigations in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America.
WHAT IS ISRAEL’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THE ICC?
Israel often makes accusations of bias at international bodies such as the United Nations. The ICC is not a UN body but accepted the State of Palestine as a member in 2015, a year after the Palestinians accepted the court's jurisdiction.
The court's chief prosecutor at the time announced in 2021 that she was opening an investigation into possible crimes in the Palestinian territory. Netanyahu called the move hypocritical and anti-Semitic.
Current ICC prosecutor Karim Khan visited Ramallah and Israel in December, meeting with Palestinian officials and families of Israelis killed or taken hostage by Hamas militants during the 7 attack. October which sparked the war between Israel and Hamas.
Khan called Hamas' actions the most serious international crimes that shock the conscience of humanity, crimes for which the ICC was created, and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.
Khan said “international humanitarian law must always apply” in the war between Israel and Hamas and that “the Israeli military knows the law that must be applied.”
WHO ELSE HAS THE ICC CHARGED?
A year ago, the court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for his responsibility in child kidnappings in Ukraine. Russia responded by issuing its own arrest warrants for Khan and the ICC judges.
Other high-profile leaders indicted by the court include ousted Sudanese strongman Omar al-Bashir over allegations of genocide in his country's Darfur region. Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was captured and killed by rebels shortly after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for him on charges related to the brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011.
