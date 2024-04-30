Trump and DeSantis meet privately for several hours in Miami





MIAMI, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met privately in Miami on Sunday, several Republicans with knowledge of the meeting confirmed to FOX News.

During the hours-long meeting, DeSantis agreed to help Trump as the presumptive GOP presidential nominee tries to close his fundraising gap with President Joe Biden in their 2024 election rematch, confirmed the sources.

DeSantis, who won convincingly for re-election in 2022 before unsuccessfully seeking the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, has built a formidable network of wealthy donors who could be useful to Trump as the general election campaign intensifies.

News of the meeting was first reported by the Washington Post, which said the meeting between the two rivals was orchestrated by Steve Witkoff, a Florida real estate broker known to both Trump and DeSantis.

Close sources confirmed to FOX News that the meeting was arranged nearly 10 days ago, after DeSantis contacted Witkoff.

This meeting appears to be the first time DeSantis and Trump have spoken, let alone met in person, since the governor ended his White House bid in January after a disappointing second-place finish in the Iowa caucuses , far behind Trump.

The former president and his allies spent nearly a year attacking DeSantis as the two competed for the GOP nomination that also included other contenders.

DeSantis and Trump did not immediately respond to FOX News Digital's inquiries about the matter.

DeSantis suspended his presidential campaign just two days before the New Hampshire primary and has since endorsed Trump. But so far, DeSantis has not campaigned on Trump's behalf.

In a phone call with supporters in February, the governor took aim at Trump and his top political advisers.

“I think he has people in his circle who were in our orbit years ago who we laid off, and I think part of that is that they just have an interest in moving forward.” , DeSantis said at the time.

In response, Chris LaCivita, Trump's top campaign aide, called DeSantis a “sad little man.”

While many in Trump's team and broader political orbit hate DeSantis, the former president might be more lenient if it benefits him.

Trump said in January, after DeSantis endorsed him, that he would “officially retire” the derogatory nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious” that he repeatedly used to attack the Florida governor for nearly a year.

