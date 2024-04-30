Xi Jinping's visit to the EU: Xi Jinping is on a mission to drive a wedge between Europe and the United States

Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting the European Union for the first time in five years with a clear message: Beijing offers far more economic opportunities to the bloc than the United States wants to admit.The Chinese leader will begin his five-day trip to France, Serbia and Hungary on May 5, according to the Foreign Ministry in Beijing. These countries are seeking investment from China, despite a litany of EU investigations into Beijing's industrial policy and warnings from Washington officials about the risks.President Emmanuel Macron aims to deepen personal ties with Xi during his two-day visit to France, calling on the Chinese leader to urge Vladimir Putin to end Russia's war in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the plans. asked not to be present. identified discussing the approach from Paris. Macron also aims to attract Chinese spending in France's electric vehicle battery sector, they said.The charm offensive will include hosting Xi for a dinner at the Elysée in Paris, where the menu could feature French cognac, sources say, a liquor the subject of an anti-dumping investigation by Beijing. Macron will then invite his Chinese counterpart to a corner of the Pyrenees where the French president used to visit his grandmother when he was a child, the sources added.

Frances Emmanuel Macron offers Xi the opportunity to negotiate with a major European power that has shown itself willing to chart a more independent course, said Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore. The trip is an effort to attract areas of Europe that Xi believes may be more favorable to his position.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Macron's diplomatic adviser on Saturday that he hoped Paris could push the EU to pursue a pragmatic policy toward Beijing. Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also hold a trilateral meeting with Xi during his visit, his chief spokesperson wrote on social media platform the EU is gradually forging a more unified voice with Washington to oppose China's capabilities. for cheap exports and perceived risks to national security. After years of serving as a buffer between the world's superpowers, distrust of Brussels is growing: Germany last week arrested four suspected Chinese spies, the latest in a series of similar cases, while diplomats Europeans are reportedly considering more restrictions on Chinese companies for supporting Russia's war machine. I think this is part of an attempt to persuade Europeans that there are better options, that better relations are possible,” Duncan Freeman, a lecturer on China-EU relations at the Brussels Management School in Belgium, said ahead of Xi's trip. . We're not in the last-ditch living room yet, but I think even the Chinese would agree that the relationship is far from ideal.

Xi's visit to Europe comes weeks after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Communist Party leaders in Beijing that Chinese overcapacity was a problem for the world, a message echoed days later by the chancellor German Olaf Scholz. Illustrating how the two blocs are uniting around a common policy towards China, they are both pursuing a strategy to reduce risks from the world's second-largest economy.

Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin have joined forces to challenge the U.S.-led global order, which Beijing says is trying to contain its development. The Chinese leaders' visit to Belgrade, which is not an EU member state, will take place the week of the 25th anniversary of the US bombing of the Chinese embassy in the Serbian capital, an event that brought Russia and China closer together due to shared anti-American sentiment. .

During his Europe trip, Putin will also be inaugurated for a fifth term for which Xi congratulated him, highlighting a pro-Russian policy that has increased tensions between Beijing and Brussels.

Xi is visiting countries where it is easier to sell his dislike for the U.S.-led global security architecture, said Una Aleksandra Berzina-Cerenkova, director of the Center for Chinese Studies at Stradins University in Riga. Getting support from friendly countries will help Beijing send the message that Europe stands with China, whatever Brussels says, she added.

When Xi last visited Western Europe in 2019, the economies of China and the euro zone, measured in dollars, were roughly the same size. Today, China is almost 15% larger, and that gap is expected to double before the end of this decade. Although the bloc's trade deficit with China has narrowed, it remains larger than it was then.

This trade imbalance has raised alarms in Brussels, which has launched an investigation into Beijing's subsidies to its booming electric vehicle brands. Investigations have also targeted the medical device and clean technology sectors, such as bids for a Romanian solar farm. Such action is creating friction before the official findings of the investigation are announced, with a Chinese company abandoning a $US610 million ($650 million) Bulgarian rail tender.

Hungary is potentially a major strategic asset for Beijing to slow this momentum, as it has the power to dilute, or even block, EU policy. In December, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was the only one to oppose an EU aid package to Ukraine, delaying essential supplies by around six weeks.

Orban's ability to thwart trade restrictions is more limited, as the measures only require a supermajority of countries to be put into effect. Yet Hungary was among a group of countries that initially opposed the EU's plan to blacklist some Chinese companies supplying technology used in Russian weapons.

Hungary also shows the possible rewards for loyalty to Beijing. Xi and Orban are expected to announce during their visit that Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor Ltd. will open a factory in Hungary, Radio Free Europe reported.

The Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. has already committed to building a $7.6 billion facility there in partnership with Mercedes-Benz AG, billed as the largest foreign direct investment ever in Hungary and which will create around 9,000 jobs.

Companies in the world's second-largest economy are investing abroad at their fastest pace in eight years, opening more factories overseas in a move that could ease trade tensions. Automaker BYD Co. announced plans last year to build a factory in Hungary, while Chery Automobile Co. signed a deal in April to take over a former Nissan Motor Co. plant in Spain to produce electric vehicles .

China needs to make it clearer to the European public that it remains a reliable partner, said Cui Hongjian, a professor at Beijing Foreign Studies University and a former diplomat. It comes down to one thing, he added: proposing policies more favorable to European countries and businesses.

