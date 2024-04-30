MBS Airport prepares for Trump rally on Wednesday





FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) – MBS International Airport is preparing to welcome Donald Trump's campaign event to Freeland on Wednesday, May 2.

The short-term announcement of the campaign's halt has MBS Airport Director James Canders suggesting people entering and leaving the airport on Wednesday prepare for long lines, delays and to large crowds.

Please allow extra time to get in and out, he said.

The airport expects 10,000 to 15,000 people to attend the rally. Canders said safety standards have been met and the airport will manage the parking situation, get people in and out of the airport and ensure flights are still happening throughout the day.

This isn't the first time he's come to hold a rally at the airport, so we have an idea of ​​what's going on. There will still be a lot of organized chaos, he said.

Trump last visited Freeland Airport in 2020. During this campaign, he is making his third trip to the state and holding a rally at the same location as President Joe Biden just ago six weeks.

Canders believes the visit will create as much congestion as before.

The last time Mr. Trump was here, traffic was backed up in all directions for two or three miles as the time of the event approached, he said.

Although Canders doesn't expect many challenges for the morning flights, the second half of the day will be a different story.

Afternoon flights will be impacted, there will be delays arriving at the airport, he said. We recommend people come from north of US-10.

Canders said parking for the rally will be in the old airport terminal parking lot, which he said should be able to accommodate between 1,200 and 1,500 cars.

The only variable that wasn't a problem the last time Trump was in mid-Michigan was the weather. This time around, wet ground could play a role in where people can park.

Once this parking lot is full, people will start parking along the road. Or they may have to park in the airport terminal parking lot, which is a mile away, and walk in, Canders said.

Trump will be at Hangar 4 and the rally doors will open at 2 p.m. with registration to attend. If you would like to attend the rally, click here to find information on how to register.

Well, have full coverage of Trump's visit here on TV5.

