The Turkish Ministry of Education presented a new draft curriculum within the framework of the Turkish Century Educational Model. The project covers various topics, providing students with insight into Turkey's national projects in the defense industry, including military drones and warships. It also addresses controversial geopolitical issues such as an aggressive naval doctrine known as BlueHomeland (Mavi Vatan) and explains why Turkey has not signed the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

According to the ministry, Turkey's Century Education Model will introduce a new curriculum for students from grades 1 to 12 in subjects such as Turkish language and literature, physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, philosophy, geography, history, natural sciences, social studies, human rights, citizenship and democracy. Additionally, the program will include content related to government development projects. The “Century of Turkey” initially emerged as a campaign promise made by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2023, but has since become a motto adopted by state institutions.

The new program, as defined by the Ministry of Education, places more emphasis onto favor“national consciousness»And“patriotism»among the students.In the area titled“The economy in our lives,»Students will delve deeper into the rationale and consequences of national development initiatives.They go explore the industrial advancements of the early Republican era as well as recent national efforts such as the Turkish Space Agency (TUA), the national COVID-19 vaccine TURKOVAC, the first indigenous car TOGG, and several industry projects of the defense.

Additionally, students will be exposed tothe geopolitical importance of safeguarding thefrom the countryrights and interests in its maritime areas, including the Aegean Sea, the Black Sea, the Mediterranean Sea and the Sea of ​​Marmara, through the concept of Blue Homeland.

According to the ministry, the new program will emphasizeTurkeylegitimate fight against claimswho despisesits legal and geographical rights over the seas, highlighting the concept of patriotismr.

Finally, the societal and economic impacts of national development initiatives will be assessed to stimulate further progress, with examples such as TEKNOFEST serving as illustrations of this process.

TEKNOFEST, initiated by Seluk Bayraktar, son-in-law of President Erdogan, and his brother Haluk Bayraktar, manufacturers of Bayraktar military drones, is an aviation festival aimed at students. Funded by state institutions, TEKNOFEST is often referred to by Erdogan as the perfect example for young Turks, symbolizing innovation and progress. Seluk and Haluk Bayraktar recently made headlines when they appeared on Forbes' latest billionaires list.

In addition, middle school students could be given a research task on the radar developed by the state defense company Aselsan. Students will also learn about the mission of the first Turkish astronaut, Alper Gezeravc. Gezeravc, a former military pilot, flew to the International Space Station aboard a spacecraft provided by Elon Musk's SpaceX, a project often promoted by the Erdogan government. The opposition criticized the allocation of $55 million to SpaceX for this project, arguing that this money could have been used more effectively in space research infrastructure.

Additionally, students will be presented with examples from written and visual sources on various topics such as the Turkish War of Independence against the Greeks, terrorism, coups and disasters. Using a question-and-answer technique, students will make predictions about the attitudes and behaviors of Turkish society regarding these events. The program will cover topics such as the position of Turkish society on national issues, the country's cultural cooperation with the Turkish world, Turkey's role in solving regional and global problems as well as the reasons and consequences of its national development initiatives. Among these topics is the controversial coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016, which many consider to be a false flag operation used by President Erdogan to purge his opponents within the military, thus leading to the establishment of his own regime.

In the new program, emphasis will be placed on the contributions of the early Turkic peoples to civilization, the changes in Turkish social and cultural life following the acceptance of Islam, the process of Turkification and Islamization of the Anatolia, the policies that led the Ottoman Empire to become a world power, the innovations implemented by the Ottomans in response to changing global dynamics and Ottoman culture and civilization. Students will gain insight into Turkish culture in the Balkans, the Middle East and the Caucasus. Using written and visual sources from organizations such as the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the Yunus Emre Institute and the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Associated Communities (YTB), the Cultural collaboration between the country and Turkish states and communities will be explored.

In the new program, attention is also drawn to the initiatives led by First Lady Emine Erdogan. One of these initiatives is the “Zero Waste Project”, which will be presented to students. The lesson will focus on waste management practices, emphasizing the importance of reducing consumption as a first step. Concepts such as recycling and reuse will be explained to students, providing them with a comprehensive understanding of waste management principles.

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, who provided information about the new curriculum during a television program on Monday, announced that the introduction of the new curriculum includes 21 compulsory courses. He added that a total of 14,595 notices have been received so far on the ministry's website. Tekin emphasized that the new project aims to simplify and reduce the academic workload of students. He added that after reviewing other countries' curricula, the ministry concluded that some information should be included in undergraduate or graduate university curricula rather than secondary schools.