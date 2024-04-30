Scotland's Humza Yousaf should resign as prime minister – Europe





Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf is expected to resign later on Monday, British media reported, after the chance of him winning a confidence vote this week appeared to diminish over the weekend. The crisis within his Scottish National Party (SNP) opens the door for the opposition Labor Party to win back its former Scottish heartland ahead of a national election, boosting its chances of taking national power from the Party Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Yousaf will make a statement on Monday at 11:00 GMT, his party said. His leadership was thrown into chaos last week when he abruptly ended a power-sharing deal between his pro-independence SNP and the Green Party over a row over climate change targets and the dissatisfaction among some members of his own party with the government's approach to transgender rights. Yousaf had hoped to lead a minority government, but opposition parties quickly indicated they would not support it, with two parties proposing votes of no confidence in Yousaf and the Scottish Government, and the Greens indicating they would not support it. The SNP's fortunes have faltered since financing scandal and the resignation last year of party leader Nicola Sturgeon, amid infighting over the progressive nature of his speech as he seeks to woo voters. The crisis Yousaf is going through, just over a year into his term, illustrates some of the challenges he inherited in taking the helm of the SNP, which is losing popular support after 17 years at the helm of the Scottish government. Earlier this month, polling firm YouGov said Labor had overtaken the SNP in terms of voting intentions for the Westminster election, for the first time in a decade. If Yousaf resigns, the Scottish parliament will have 28 days to choose a new first minister before an election is forced. Former SNP leader John Swinney has been approached by senior party figures to become caretaker prime minister, the Times newspaper reported, adding that he was reluctant to take on the role. When asked if he wanted to replace Yousaf, Swinney said he would wait and see what was said. Yousaf, the first Muslim head of government in modern Western Europe, succeeded Sturgeon as prime minister in March 2023. She is embroiled in a party financing scandal with her husband, who was charged this month with embezzlement. Both deny wrongdoing.

