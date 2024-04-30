Modi potshot to Sharad Pawar in Pune: Bhatakti atma disrupted Maharashtra governments | Pune News





On PCN (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's turf, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took digs at the veteran leader in the presence of Pawar family members, including Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra, who is contesting from the Baramati Lok. Sabha seat against sitting MP Supriya Sule.

“There is a ‘bhatakti atma’ (wandering soul) in Maharashtra. If he doesn't succeed, he spoils the good work of others. Maharashtra has been a victim of this,” Modi said, attacking Sharad Pawar without saying his name.

“This game was started by the same leader 45 years ago. It is just for its own ambition that Maharashtra has always been an unstable state. As a result, several chief ministers could not complete their tenure,” he said. “He did not pursue this policy only with the opposition, but within his own political party and now within his family,” he added. He said the leader tried to destabilize the saffron alliance government in 1995 and insulted voters in 2019. He said the same leader also wanted to destabilize the country, so it is time Maharashtra had a stable government under the Mahayuti alliance led by Eknath Shinde. , Devendra Fadanavis and Ajit Pawar. This is Modi's first election rally in the Pawars' turf since the NCP split. A few months ago, a private award ceremony took place where Ajit Pawar had shared the day with Modi in the presence of his uncle after the NCP split. The rally was organized for BJP Pune candidate Murlidhar Mohol, NCP's Sunetra Pawar for Baramati, NCP's Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil for Shirur and Shiv Sena's Shrirang Barane for Maval. Modi slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his impractical ideas for the country's progress. “Youth leaders are leaving the Congress and claiming that Maoists have taken control of the Congress party,” he said. “Congress is considering imposing an inheritance tax on wealth, which means your hard-earned wealth will be plundered by them. » He said they were looting when the citizens were alive and now they want to loot them after they die. He said it was because of Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution that Modi, the son of poor people, became the Prime Minister, he said. “The Congress has always insulted Ambedkar. For Modi, the Constitution and Ambedkar are nothing less than God. It was the BJP that started celebrating Constitution Day, but the Congress opposed it. This shows what the Congress thinks of Ambedkar,” Modi said. He added that it was the BJP that developed positions linked to Ambedkar, while the Congress-INDIA bloc was stabbing the Constitution. He said it was Congress experts who prepared the Constitution and men from the BJP or RSS were not involved in it. He said the gist of the Constitution was that there would be no reservation on the basis of religion. “They want to disrupt reservations on the basis of the Constitution and Parliament to ensure the same to the Muslim community,” he said, adding that the Congress wanted to implement the Karnataka reservation model, in which Muslims were declared supervised OBCs. He said that INDIA bloc should keep in mind that they will not allow this (making reservations on the basis of religion) until they are alive. He said Congress's specialty was that terrorism thrived when terrorists moved freely, but that all stopped in the last decade. Modi said the Congress had floated the theory of Hindu terrorism to cover up its failures. “We banned the PFI and put its activists behind bars, but the Congress accepts its help in the elections,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/pune/modi-sharad-pawar-bhatkati-atma-govt-9297503/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos