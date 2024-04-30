Politics
Lee, Jokowi pledge continuity at final leaders’ summit – The Diplomat
The leaders of Singapore and Indonesia have pledged to maintain continuity in their bilateral relations as both prepare to hand over the reins of power to new leaders later this year.
Speaking yesterday after their latest leadership retreat in Jakarta, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo celebrated how far relations have developed during their respective terms in office: Lees since 2004 and Jokowis since 2014.
While this retreat is an opportunity to reflect and celebrate what we have accomplished together, it is also about continuity and looking to the future, Lee told reporters after the meeting: according to a report from Channel News Asia. He expressed confidence that he and Jokowi left bilateral relations in a good state for their successors.
To underline the theme of continuity, Lee and Jokowi were joined by their successors: Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who will take over as Singapore's prime minister next month, and Prabowo Subianto, currently Indonesia's defense minister, who will take office in October. In a social media postWong described the meeting as a unique opportunity for the two leaders and their successors to meet.
“I look forward to working with President-elect Prabowo to strengthen our strong ties and take our partnership to greater heights,” he wrote.
Despite the rhetorical inflation that usually accompanies such summits, it is true that the stability of the Lee-Jokowi era has been beneficial for relations between Indonesia and Singapore, which have experienced turbulent times, to say the least.
During the leaders' retreat in Bintan in January 2022, the two countries signed three important agreementscollectively known as Extended frame, which included a Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) and treaties relating to extradition and airspace management. After ratification, the three agreements came into force in March this year, when Lee described them as a “major milestone” and a sign of the strength and maturity” of the bilateral relationship.
The most important of these was undoubtedly the defense aspect. The DCA will strengthen Singapore's right to conduct naval and military exercises on Indonesian territory, which is vital due to Singapore's lack of space on land, in the air and at sea. Specifically, Indonesia agreed to let Singapore conduct naval exercises with other countries in the South China Sea four times a year.
This has long been a sensitive subject in Indonesia, where politicians remain highly sensitive to any attack on its sovereignty, and where suspicions of Singapore simmered even before diplomatic relations were established in 1967. While the Singapore Armed Forces were first granted the right to train in Indonesian archipelagic waters in 1995, Jakarta terminated the agreement in 2003, expressing concerns that Singapore had overstepped limits of the pact. Even after the DCA was signed in 2007, the Indonesian Parliament refused to ratify it due to concerns among some lawmakers over maritime sovereignty.
Overcoming this obstacle was therefore no easy feat and marked a significant step forward in bilateral relations, as did the fact that the Indonesian parliament quickly ratified the agreement at the end of 2022. Rizka Darmawan, lecturer in international law and researcher at the Center Institute for Sustainable Ocean Policy at Universitas Indonesia, argued that it highlights the growing strategic trust between two neighboring countries with different geographical conditions and foreign policy interests.
At this year's retreat, the two leaders witnessed the signing an update to the DCA and a separate agreement on environmental sustainability. Lee and Jokowi also announced the launch of a pilot of a bilateral work program, known as Tech:X, which will allow young technology professionals from Indonesia and Singapore to pursue work stints in the short term in the other country.
Given the tense history between Singapore and Indonesia, suspicions and disagreements will undoubtedly continue to cloud relations in the years to come, but after a decade of stability and progress under Lee and Jokowi, conditions are not could hardly be more auspicious for their successors.
