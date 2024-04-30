G7 commits to ending coal-fired power plants by 2035





Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Receive our free climate email The group of the world's seven largest economies (G7) has agreed to set a deadline for coal-fired power plants in a historic deal that could pave the way for other countries to do the same. At an ongoing G7 ministerial meeting in Turin, Italy, ministers agreed to phase out coal by 2035, announced Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, who chairs the meeting. There is a technical agreement, we will seal the final political agreement on Tuesday, said Fratin, who is also Italy's energy minister. Ending coal, the most polluting of all fossil fuels, is a contentious issue in international climate negotiations. The United Nations Climate Change Conference (Cop28) in Dubai last year called for a shift away from fossil fuels, but countries failed to agree on a phase-out of coal, oil or some gas. Proposals to end coal at previous G7 meetings have also often been met with pushback from coal-dependent economies like Japan and Germany, which rely on it for a third of their electricity needs. . Andrew Bowie, UK Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero, told Class CNBC in Turin that it was a historic deal. So to see the G7 countries come together around the table to send a signal to the world that we, the advanced economies of the world, are committed to phasing out coal by the early 2030s is nothing short of incredible. Climate groups welcomed the decision but said it was too little and too late, calling for a global phaseout of fossil fuels, including oil and gas. In the face of the climate emergency, they can't stop at coal: fossil fuels are destroying people and the planet and a commitment to rapidly phasing out all fossil fuels from coal, oil and gas is urgently needed, said Tracy Carty, global climate policy expert at Greenpeace International. .

