Trump will go from trial to trial and back again

Donald Trump will use all his efforts thus far to turn his criminal trial into a political asset over the next two days, moving from the courtroom to the campaign trail and back again.

The former president's secret trial resumes Tuesday in New York as prosecutors seek to prove that Trump falsified business records to cover up an alleged affair and thereby interfered in the 2016 election by misleading voters. They did not want to reveal the witnesses in advance in order to protect them from Trump's attacks. But they are expected to continue questioning a former banker in Michael Cohen, a former Trump lawyer and fixer who paid money in secret to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who has alleged the affair that Trump denies. Trump has pleaded not guilty in the case.

With the court in darkness Wednesday, the presumptive GOP nominee will travel to the epicenter of his clash with President Joe Biden, making stops in two swing states, Wisconsin and Michigan, that could decide the fate of the White House. This trip will show how useful it is for an indicted candidate to have his own plane. But more importantly, this will be Trump's most intense campaign trip in weeks, and it's sure to dig into his false claims that his four indictments were directly instigated by the White House.

Trump's return to full-time campaigning, however, will be fleeting. He is due back in court Thursday when Judge Juan Merchan holds another hearing on the prosecution's allegations that he routinely violates a partial silence order meant to protect witnesses, court staff and even the president's own family. judge.

The juxtaposition between a campaign in which Trump reverts to his domineering political persona and his mute helplessness in the courtroom, where the judge is in charge, will be another remarkable moment in a presidential election campaign like no other. It will focus on how the race for the White House in 2024 is so far shaped as much by what happens in the courts as by traditional campaigning. And it will highlight how Trump has made his defense in multiple criminal cases consistent with his central campaign theme, which is that he is actually a political dissident who is the victim of unjustified persecution.

The presumptive GOP nominee tells his supporters he's being targeted because he's stopping the same thing from happening to them. I am your justice and to those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your punishment, he told the Conservative Political Action Conference last year.

The opening week of the prosecution's case contained detailed testimony that appeared damaging to Trump, as former tabloid publisher David Pecker detailed capture and kill plans the ex-president allegedly used to suppress negative stories and that lawyers revealed evidence about alleged financial irregularities.

It was electoral fraud. Plain and simple, prosecutor Matthew Colangelo said in his opening statement. Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, responded: I have a spoiler alert. There is nothing wrong with trying to influence an election. It's called democracy.

The ex-president plays before a jury made up of tens of millions of voters. It's too early to say how the electorate might react to a conviction in the case or whether Trump might get a political boost if he were acquitted. The lesson of the Trump era, however, is that the ex-president's supporters often view attempts to hold him to account in court as an example of unfair victimization.

A CNN poll released last week suggests there is no dominant public opinion on the trial, but that does not rule out the possibility that a guilty verdict could harm the former president. Only 44% of Americans say they are confident the jury will reach a fair verdict. It is not surprising that a majority of Democrats believe that Trump is treated more leniently than others, while a majority of Republicans believe the opposite. However, one potential concern for Trump is that 24% of his supporters say a conviction could cause them to reconsider their support, even though the overwhelming majority say they would not vote for Biden.

Trump's appearances in Wisconsin and Michigan will give him a more traditional platform than the darkened courtroom hallway where he delivers daily speeches against the case and presents a dystopian vision of a nation on the brink of collapse. collapse. But there's also a risk that Trump's loose language on the trail could land him in trouble over his alleged violations of Mercan's gag order.

The former president complains that he is parked in court and unable to campaign effectively. I'm not in Georgia, or Florida, or North Carolina, campaigning like I should. This is election interference, he said earlier this month. But he spent the day of testing last Wednesday playing golf at his course in Bedminster, New Jersey, CNN reported. However, the hearing schedule, four days a week, presents its constraints. Trump, for example, has yet to reschedule a rally that was scheduled for April 20 in North Carolina but was canceled due to a dangerous storm.

Meanwhile, Trump's allies are emphasizing the theme of persecution. I think all these trials are political. I think these are selective prosecutions. I think what's happening in New York is a scandal, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Sunday on CNN's State of the Union. This view ignores the fact that all indictments came from grand juries and pursuant to established legal procedure and that some of Trump's alleged crimes strike at the heart of America's fundamental political system. But such rhetoric is persuasive to Trump supporters and is repeated daily in conservative media in order to conceal the nature of the accusations.

Trump's route Wednesday reflects the critical importance of two states he won in 2016 but lost to Biden as he left the White House in 2020. Battleground polls released Sunday by CBS News showed rivals were neck and neck in Wisconsin and Michigan. They were also tied in Pennsylvania, a third swing state that Biden pulled away from Trump four years ago. The president's hopes for a second term likely hinge on winning at least two of the three states to secure 270 electoral votes. Biden made several campaign stops while the ex-president was stuck in New York.

The Trump campaign is framing the GOP candidates' alleged trip to Waukesha, Wisconsin, as an opportunity to highlight the peace, prosperity and security of his first term under Joe Biden's failed presidency. This may seem like a difficult argument to make for a twice-impeached former president who attempted to crush American democracy to remain in power.

Still, a new CNN poll released Sunday suggests Trump's message may resonate with some voters at a time of high food prices, high interest rates and unrest abroad. According to the poll, some 55% of Americans now view the former president's tenure as a success, while 61% believe Biden's presidency was a failure. Biden's ratings are particularly poor on the economy, immigration and his handling of Israel's war in Gaza against Hamas, an issue particularly important to voters under 35, a key coalition sector Democrat.

The former president and his allies are already taking advantage of pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses nationwide to embroider under Biden's watch their claims that a nation is under siege by left-wing extremists. While the protests typically involve only a minority of students on each campus and have not achieved the momentum of the Vietnam War or civil rights era protests, television images of police clashing with students organizing sit-ins contain moving images that can be used selectively in the kind of demagogic campaign that Trump is waging. Any sense of political unrest among voters could draw some of them to his warnings that America needs strong, strong leadership. The former president said last week that current campus protests make the 2017 white extremist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a woman died, look like peanuts. But campus protests have been mostly peaceful, unlike the mob of Trump supporters who came to Washington and broke into the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Campus protests have split the Democratic Party in two, a divide that House Speaker Mike Johnson sought to widen last week by visiting Columbia University and calling for the deployment of the National Guard to disperse the demonstrations.

His decision to take up this issue highlighted how campaigns construct narratives that may not be entirely true, but can be politically powerful if they play on perceptions voters already form. . Trump is following a similar model in merging his criminal defense as an alleged victim of partisan persecution with his political offensive for a return to the White House.

