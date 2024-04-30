Microsoft to invest $1.7 billion in AI infrastructure in Indonesia





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (center) arrives for a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on April 30, 2024. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP) (Photo by BAY ISMOYO/AFP via Getty Images ) Ismoyo Bay | Afp | Getty Images Microsoft announced on Tuesday that it would inject $1.7 billion into Indonesia over the next four years to build new cloud and AI infrastructure. The announcement was made as CEO Satya Nadella met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo the same day. Microsoft said the funds will also be used to train 840,000 Indonesians in AI skills and support the local developer community. “This next generation of AI is reshaping the way people live and work everywhere, including in Indonesia,” Nadella, Microsoft’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement. statement. “The investments we are announcing today, covering digital infrastructure, skills and support for developers, will help Indonesia thrive in this new era,” Nadella said. Microsoft also said it will partner with governments, organizations and communities to provide AI skills opportunities to 2.5 million people in Association of South Asian Nations member states -East by 2025. Nadella met with Jokowi in Jakarta on Tuesday to discuss topics such as technological advancements and AI that will help Indonesia move forward, according to Indonesian Antara News Agency. Indonesia wants to become a developed country, as envisaged in its Golden Indonesia Vision 2045which aims to make the country a global economic power by 2045. Learn more about technology and crypto on CNBC Pro Microsoft's investment will allow it to capitalize on growing demand for cloud computing services in Indonesia, while also enabling the country to seize economic and productivity opportunities arising from AI, the tech giant said. Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy said in January: Indonesia faces huge challenges by improving its workforce to be competitive in a technological and globalized era. Indonesia has a growing, young, tech-savvy population Generation Z being born between 1997 and 2012, it represents nearly 28% of the population, or 75.49 million people. The number of millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996, reaches 69.9 million people, or 25.9% of the population. Microsoft opened its first data center region in Indonesia in 2021 to meet customers' data storage needs in the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/30/microsoft-to-invest-1point7-billion-into-ai-infrastructure-in-indonesia.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos