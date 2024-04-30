Talks to end global plastic pollution reach pivotal milestone in Canada

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Receive our free climate email

For the first time, negotiators from most of the world's countries are discussing the text of what is intended to become a global treaty to end plastic pollution.

Delegates and observers to the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution called it a welcome sign that discussions moved from ideas to treaty language at this fourth of five planned summits on plastics.

The most controversial is the idea of ​​limiting the amount of plastic produced globally. Currently, this remains in the text despite strong objections from plastic-producing countries and companies and oil and gas exporters. Most plastic is made from fossil fuels and chemicals.

The Ottawa session was scheduled for late Monday or early Tuesday. On Monday evening there could be a lively debate over whether this issue of plastic production is a priority for the working groups before the next and final meeting.

Stewart Harris, an industry spokesperson with the International Council of Chemical Associations, said members want a treaty focused on plastic recycling and reuse, sometimes called circularity.

We want the treaty to be completed, Harris said. We want to work with governments to implement it. The private sector has a role to play.

Dozens of scientists from the Coalition of Scientists for an Effective Plastics Treaty came to the meeting to provide negotiators with scientific evidence on plastic pollution, in part, they said, to dispel misinformation.

I heard yesterday that there is no data on microplastics, which is blatantly false: 21,000 publications on micro and nanoplastics have been published, said Bethanie Carney Almroth, professor of ecotoxicology at the Swedish University of Gothenburg and co-leads the coalition. It's like Whac-A-Mole.

She said scientists were harassed and intimidated by lobbyists and she reported to the UN that a lobbyist shouted in her face during a meeting.

Despite their differences, the countries represented share a common vision for moving forward in the treaty process, said Ecuador's chief negotiator Walter Schuldt.

Because ultimately we're talking about the survival of the future of life, not just human life but all kinds of life on this planet, he said in an interview.

He said he was proud to participate and contribute his grain of sand to global action aimed at tackling an environmental crisis.

Negotiators aim to conclude a treaty by the end of 2024. Topics assigned to expert working groups by tonight will advance to the final round of negotiations in the fall in South Korea.

Without this preparation work between meetings, it would be daunting to complete negotiations this year. Several countries said Sunday evening they were committed to working between meetings.

Negotiations on the treaty began in Uruguay in December 2022 after Rwanda and Peru proposed the resolution that launched the process in March 2022.

Progress was slow during negotiations in Paris in May 2023 and in Nairobi in November as countries debated the rules of the process.

When thousands of negotiators and observers arrived in Ottawa, Luis Vayas Valdivieso, president of the Ecuadorian committee, reminded them of their goal, asking them to be ambitious.

The world is counting on us to achieve a new treaty that will catalyze and guide the actions and international cooperation needed to create a future free of plastic pollution, he said. Let's not let them down.

Delegates discussed not only the scope of the treaty, but also chemicals of concern, problematic and avoidable plastics, product design, and their financing and implementation.

Delegates also streamlined the cumbersome set of options that emerged from the last meeting.

Many came to Ottawa from communities affected by plastic manufacturing and pollution. Residents of Louisiana and Texas who live near petrochemical plants and refineries handed out postcards to the U.S. State Department saying, “I wish you were here.” »

They traveled together as a group in the Break Free From Plastic movement and asked negotiators to travel to their states to see air and water pollution for themselves.

This is still the best option we have to see change in our communities. They are so captured by corporations. I can't go to parish government, said Jo Banner of St. John the Baptist Parish in Louisiana. I feel like this is the only chance and hope I have to help my community recover from this situation, to heal.

Members of an indigenous peoples group held a news conference Saturday to say microplastics are contaminating their food supplies and that pollution threatens their communities and their guaranteed way of life in perpetuity. They felt like their voices were not being heard.

We have bigger stakes. It is our ancestral lands that are polluted by plastic, said Juressa Lee, from New Zealand, after the event. We were rights holders, not stakeholders. We should have more space to talk and make decisions than the people who caused the problem.

Traditionally there was no plastic, but now in the Bay of Plenty, their source of seafood, sediments and shellfish are filled with tiny plastic particles. They view natural resources as treasures, Lee added.

Indigenous methods can lead the way,” Lee said. “What we are doing now is clearly not working.

Vi Waghiyi came from Alaska to represent the indigenous peoples of the Arctic. She reminds decision-makers that this treaty must protect populations from plastic pollution for generations to come.

She said: “We come here to be the conscience, to make sure they make the right decision for everyone.