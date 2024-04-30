GoFundMe launched for billionaire Donald Trump loses strength after 2 months and stagnates at $2 million





A GoFundMe campaign launched to have former President Donald Trump pay his $355 million fine following his civil fraud trial in New York has slowed significantly since reaching the $2 million milestone.

The funds would be used for “Trump's defense in the New York civil fraud case, his appeal, and all associated expenses.” Trump recently posted a $175 million bond to stay enforcement of the judgment while he appeals the verdict.

Donald Trump's GoFundMe only raised $2 million of $355 million fine

Earlier this year, Trump was fined $355,000,000 in a civil judgment for fraud. Around that time, a die-hard MAGA supporter started a GoFundMe to help the former president raise the money needed to pay the fine.

After the GoFundMe page was opened, donations quickly poured in, reaching $1 million in a week. Although this rapid progression seemed to suggest that a significant amount of money would be raised in no time, this now seems unlikely.

For now, fundraising has stalled just after hitting the $2,000,000 mark thanks to nearly 40,000 MAGA donors, with only a few donations received in recent days.

It is unclear how long the page will remain open to continue fundraising. However, a recent update from organizer Elena Cardone noted that the funds would be used for “Trump's defense in the New York civil fraud case, his appeal, and all associated expenses.”

MAGA supporter says money raised will go to Patriot Defense Fund to support billionaire

In a recent update, Elena, the wife of multi-millionaire real estate mogul Grant Cardone, revealed that she would transfer all money raised to the Patriot Defense Fund to be used for “defending Trump.”

She wrote: “We are thrilled to share the incredible milestone of raising $2 million. The funds we raised together will go to the Patriot Legal Defense Fund and will be used solely for the defense of President Trump in the New York civil fraud case. his appeal and all associated expenses.

Although Trump has never publicly acknowledged the existence of GoFundMe, Elena claimed in a previous update that she was in contact with Trump's team to make sure the ex-president accepted the money collection.

Former president fined for inflating his assets

Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the civil fraud case, fined the former president a staggering amount for inflating his assets while building his real estate empire.

As part of his 92-page ruling, he also barred Trump from taking any director or officer role in New York companies or seeking loans from financial institutions in the state. He said the ban would last three years.

Trump's sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, were also fined $4 million for helping their father commit the fraud. Like him, they were prohibited from holding positions in organizations based in New York. However, the deadline was limited to two years.

His lawyers appealed the decision on grounds of fraud

Trump's lawyers, who have promised to appeal the verdict, filed a notice in late February to begin the process.

In the filing, they wrote to the appeals court to verify whether Engoron “made errors of law and/or fact” and whether he abused his discretion or “acted beyond” his authority. skill.

“We are confident that the Appellate Division will overturn this enormous fine and take the necessary steps to restore public confidence in New York's legal system,” Trump lawyer Alina Habba told reporters, according to NBC.

Meanwhile, after the verdict, Trump called it an “un-American judgment” and said it was a case of “election interference” and a “witch hunt.” At the time, he also claimed Engoron was “crooked” and called Attorney General Leticia James, who brought the case, “corrupt.”

Donald Trump posted a bond to stop the execution of the judgment

Trump demanded a legal mechanism known as a stay to halt enforcement of the judgment while he appealed. In this regard, the Republican presidential candidate posted $175 million bail after an appeals court determined that the entire fine did not need to be posted as bail.

Posting the bond helped Trump prevent NY AG Letitia James from making a move to seize his assets, which she had previously promised to do to enforce the Engoron verdict.

The bond was provided by Knight Specialty Insurance Co. after the former president initially struggled to find a company willing to partner with him.

After posting the bond, James requested that it be canceled, claiming that the insurance company was not licensed to issue bonds in New York. However, Trump's lawyer argued that the funds would remain intact in the account unless approved by the insurance company.

Ultimately, Engoron approved a deal ensuring the insurance company had sole control of the money account.

