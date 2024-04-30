Establishment, ECP and corrupt politicians see Imran regime as threat: PTI – Pakistan





SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Shoaib Shaheen, party president Sindh Haleem Adil Sheikh and general secretary lawyer Ali Palh, along with many other leaders, held a conference on Monday press in the local press club to express their gratitude to the people of Sindh for making the Karachi-Sukkur train march, organized on Sunday, a grand success.

Speaking on behalf of the party leadership, Barrister Shaheen also appreciated the role of journalists in reporting the event and discharging their professional duty diligently during these difficult times.

He said the entire nation stands with PTI founder Imran Khan who stands for the supremacy of the Constitution and law in the country and fights against all those forces who are blatantly violating them.

He expressed concern over the violation of fundamental rights by the illegal occupants of the power corridor and their facilitators, saying that electoral fraud was committed among the masses during the February 8 general elections. PTI candidates who had won their seats were declared losers and those who were rejected by the masses were propelled to power through fake Form 47s, he said, adding that even [top PML-N leaders] Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were defeated in their constituencies.

Barrister Shaheen observed that the establishment, Election Commission of Pakistan and established corrupt politicians viewed Imran Khan as a threat to their common interests. They believed that Mr. Khan's return to power would mean respect for the Constitution and the law and the restoration of fundamental rights to 250 million Pakistanis, he added.

Lamenting that some politicians are placing their wealth abroad and thereby contributing to the growth of inflation and unemployment in Pakistan while pushing the common man into the quagmire of problems, he said these were the same politicians who promised to reduce inflation after coming to power. Today, inflation has risen ten times more than before they came to power, he said, noting that the IMF had included Pakistan in the list of war-torn economies.

Half of Pakistan's population is now below the poverty line because no constitutional and legal system is in place, he said.

The PTI lawyer also noted that no country now seemed ready to invest in Pakistan.

Barrister Shaheen told the media that development of the country was not possible until a strong and fair justice system was in place.

How can there be development in this country where judges are struggling to get justice for themselves, he remarked, asserting that the judiciary has the responsibility to protect the rights of 250 million people.

He said if the country's wealth stolen by some politicians and other money launderers were brought back from Dubai and London, the value of the US dollar would fall to 50 rupees.

He concluded by saying that Sindh was now waking up and cited the fervor shown by the people of this province during the Sunday train march.

Barrister Shaheen also deplored the politics of vendetta resorted to by the ruling PPP in Sindh.

The PTI chief also demanded exemplary punishment for the murderers of journalist Jan Mohammad Mehar.

A similar press conference was addressed by advocate Shoaib Shaheen, Haleem Adil Sheikh, advocate Ali Palh and other PTI leaders at the residence of Mir Raja Khan Jakhrani in Jacobabad.

Published in Dawn, April 30, 2024

