RFK is now openly attacking Trump voters and Republicans are starting to worry





“The Wuhan cover-up” is the subject of a recent presidential campaign email. Inside, it's impenetrable conspiracy theory language that reads more like a QAnon article than a normal political fundraiser:

Why wasn't Dr. Anthony Fauci charged with a crime, even though he lied under oath about his relationships with Peter Daszak and Ralph Baric in order to cover up Wuhan coronavirus research? Apparently, lying under oath is only a crime when it contradicts established narratives.

COVID-19 zombie conspiracy theories? False and defamatory accusations? QAnon-style rhetoric designed to overwhelm and bamboozle the reader? These abusive tactics are all red flags of MAGA communication. Sure, fundraising emails across the partisan spectrum can be fear-mongering and hyperbolic, but accusing innocent people of crimes and spreading lies about deadly illnesses are lines most candidates don't cross. The exception, of course, is Donald Trump and his imitators, like Arizona Republican Kari Lake, who is now running for Senate after losing the gubernatorial race in 2022. But outside the MAGA universe , such tactics are frowned upon for two reasons. First of all, it's downright evil. Second, it wouldn't work with voters who are outside of the MAGA bubble, because normal people tend to be turned off by slander and open misinformation.

But oddly enough, this email did not come from Trump, Lake, or any other figure associated with the unethical world of MAGA campaigning. This came, readers may not be surprised to learn, during the campaign of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent presidential candidate. Conventional wisdom in Washington has long held that Kennedy is waging a spoiler campaign against President Joe Biden, trying to siphon off enough Democratic votes for Donald Trump to win the election. After all, Kennedy was a Democrat and his name is so famous that his family had to hold a press conference to disavow his candidacy.

This email, however, seems aimed squarely at potential Trump voters, the only people so steeped in pandemic paranoia and conspiracy theories that any of this would make sense to them. This is a strange choice for someone trying to undermine Biden's chances! It makes sense, however, if we assume that Kennedy's main priority with his fake presidential bid is not to spoil the race, but to attract attention and recruit new targets for his scam long-time anti-vaccination. If you look for gullible people who will give you money to lie to them, you will be much more successful in attracting Trump voters than Biden voters.

Kennedy can be that liberal trigger they can use to taunt people they hate, which has long mattered more to MAGA than political concerns.

For months, polls showed Kennedy taking more voters away from Biden than from Trump, primarily based on Democrats who were unhappy with Biden and who knew little about Kennedy beyond his name. This has changed recently. A new NBC News poll shows Biden two points behind Trump in a two-way race, but two points ahead of Trump if Kennedy is an option. In a Marist poll, Biden's three-point lead widens to five points if Kennedy is on the ballot. It seems that the more voters learn about Kennedy — that he is anti-vaccine, a conspiracy theorist, and an all-around crackpot — the more put off Democrats are and the more intrigued MAGA voters become.

Hoping that he would play an embarrassing role to benefit Trump, wealthy Republicans made large donations to Kennedy, making him his main source of funding. So it's not unreasonable to believe he's in this race to hurt Biden. But the more likely possibility is that Kennedy is involved in this as an old-fashioned scam and cares less about the outcome of the race than about attracting attention and making money.

One crucial context is that Kennedy is the head of an anti-vaccine group that has notoriously peddled medical misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic for great profit. As the Washington Post reported, Kennedy's group “received $23.5 million in contributions, grants and other revenue in 2022 alone, eight times what it raised the year before it began of the pandemic.” Kennedy's salary as head of the organization doubled thanks to this windfall, from $255,000 before the pandemic to more than half a million in 2022. With the pandemic functionally over, the vast majority of vaccination mandates are also. This is bad news for anti-vaccination organizations, which were counting on the hysteria around mandatory vaccines to raise funds.

So it's no surprise that Kennedy is probably running for president to find a new source of morons to give him money. (And attention, which also seems to be an important motivator.) The first trouble was those wealthy GOP donors. But these people are fair-weather donors, who will abandon it as soon as it is no longer useful. The real money, in the long run, is in becoming a cult-like leader for QAnon followers and other gullible people who may not be rich but are plentiful. By targeting MAGA in his model search, Kennedy is simply following this adage: go hunt where the ducks are.

The QAnon angle is often overlooked when talking about Kennedy, but it shouldn't be. One of the most popular QAnon prophecies is that Kennedy's deceased first cousin, John F. Kennedy Jr., is secretly alive and will make his triumphant return to the public eye in 2024 when he is announced as a running mate. Trump presidency. So it's probably no coincidence that earlier this month, Kennedy tweeted: “President Trump calls me a far-left radical.” I am so liberal that his emissaries asked me to be his vice-president. I respectfully declined the offer. »

For many QAnon followers, it's not hard to get them to wonder if the Kennedy of their prophecy is actually RFK, and not his deceased cousin. If so, they will be angry at Trump for screwing up the plan.

Kennedy responded to Trump by saying he was a “radical left,” showing that Trump is worried about his own people abandoning him for Kennedy. Politico's reporting confirms that it's not just Trump, but the Republican Party as a whole that is starting to worry. Kennedy begins to distance small donors from Trump. In turn, the Trump campaign and its allies began to further denigrate Kennedy.

Certainly, the Biden campaign still has reason to worry when it comes to Kennedy. Low-information Democratic voters who simply see the name and reject their vote pose a very real threat. But Sarah Longwell, the never-Trump data scientist who publishes The Bulwark, argued in a recent podcast that there is “a real opportunity” for the Biden campaign to push some Trump voters toward Kennedy. She notes that, in her focus groups, what Trump voters say they like about Kennedy is that “he challenges his family.”

“What do Republicans love more than anything else?” she says. “Someone from the libs who hits the libs.” She reminded listeners that Trump was once coded that way, as a former Democrat who turned against his party. Now Kennedy can be that liberal trigger they can use to taunt the people they hate, which has long mattered more to MAGA than political concerns. Kennedy already enjoys higher approval ratings among Republican voters than Democrats.

There are signs that the Biden campaign is aware of this and is trying to find ways to sell Kennedy to MAGA voters. The Kennedy family press conference, for example. Most media outlets took it literally, as the Kennedys tried to discourage Democratic voters from supporting their black sheep of a relative. But perhaps there was another, more important audience: MAGA voters. The message to these voters is that the best way to make the Kennedys cry, perhaps even better than voting for Trump, is to vote for RFK Jr. Likewise, billboards put Kennedy in a MAGA hat and called him of “spoiler for Trump”. it's not just about making Democrats dislike Kennedy. They will also encourage Trump voters to turn to Kennedy.

None of this is an argument for complacency. Kennedy remains a major threat to Biden, due to lack of information among voters who may not know he is an anti-vaccination conspiracy theorist. This race is shaping up to be chaotic as it is, and the introduction of third-party spoilers makes it all the more unpredictable. Kennedy, whose primary goals are money and attention, may find he can start attracting more wealthy Republican donors if he changes tactics again. All sorts of terrible things could happen.

For now, the situation appears to be this: Kennedy's main goal appears to be to garner ratings for his anti-vaccination scam. That means he has far more reason to play a role for MAGA voters than for Biden voters. Especially if Trump continues down the path of total self-centeredness, Kennedy has a real opportunity to turn off some of his voters by talking about their esoteric concerns about vaccine mind control and other imaginary threats. Polls suggest that this is already happening, and that there may be many more chances in the future that MAGA voters will consider giving Kennedy a chance.

