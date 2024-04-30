Secret Thatcher-era memo undermines Sunak's plan to scrap national insurance | National insurance

A secret, unpublished memo from Margaret Thatcher's tax-cutting chancellor, Nigel Lawson, warned against merging national insurance and income tax because it would create many losers, including retirements.

The advice in the memo will come as a blow to Rishi Sunak, who has said it is his ambition to scrap the workers tax. He called Lawson a transformative chancellor and an inspiration to me and many others, and said one of the first things he did as chancellor in Boris Johnson's government was to hang a portrait of Lawson above his desk.

Labor said the memo showed the prime minister ignored advice from his own hero in the 1986 memo unearthed from the party archives. The public release of the memo comes as Labor plans a new campaign to attract voters of retirement age, the only demographic where the Conservatives still lead in terms of voting intentions.

The typewritten note, marked secret, was sent to Thatcher two months before Lawson's third budget and was attached to a green paper due to be published that day. The document was found in archives of the Margaret Thatcher Foundation.

In his submission, Lawson says he has considered the possibility of integrating income tax and national insurance contributions, but concludes: I see little practical benefit in moving in this direction; this would destroy the contributory principle and create many losers, especially among the elderly.

In another green paper, Lawson argues that low income earners would benefit from the change, but it would come at the expense of those not currently liable for NICs.

Applying the new combined tax to all income would result in significant changes in the tax burden between different sections of the community, it says. Older taxpayers and other retirees would likely be the most disadvantaged group. He believes that this change would be difficult to justify, whether economically or socially.

The document continues: If benefits were paid to everyone, regardless of their contribution, this would result in substantial additional costs that would have to be borne by all taxpayers. Taxpaying pensioners would in effect be asked to pay twice: after a lifetime of paying NICs, they would then have to contribute for benefits which they thought they had rightfully earned on the basis of their previous contributions.

In the March Budget, Jeremy Hunt announced his long-term ambition to scrap NICs, saying he was exploring the possibility of merging income tax and national insurance.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said the commitment would cost the public purse more than $40 billion and Labor cited a House of Commons Library study which suggested replacing lost NIC income would cost pensioners $944 more per year on their income beyond the current 12,570 personal allowances.

ignore previous newsletter promotion Receive the day's headlines and highlights by email straight to you every morning Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion

Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow general treasurer, called Lawson's memo an unexploded bomb that blows up Rishi Sunak's case for merging income tax and national insurance, and whether he wants to persist with this plan now, he will have to explain why it is. ignoring his own hero's advice and instead asking retirees to pay the price.

A Labor poster campaign will launch on Tuesday, warning that the Tories pose a threat to state pensions over planned changes to NICs.

The latest Opinium poll for the Observer found that the over-65s were the only group in which the Conservatives lead Labour, but by just six points. Labor circles said the final week of the local election campaign would focus on older voters and growing concerns about the impact of scrapping national insurance.