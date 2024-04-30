Sunak needs his Tory mayor to win Tees Valley, but it looks close

Ben Houchen was the canary in Labor's Red Wall coal mine when he was first elected Conservative mayor of Tees Valley in 2017.

That narrow victory was followed by a stunning 72% triumph of the vote in 2021, an election that took place on the same day Keir Starmer was plunged into crisis as Labor lost the Hartlepool by-election.

Since then, Houchen has been the Conservative poster boy for the North, was made Lord by Boris Johnson and, until recent months, seemed untouchable.

But there are signs the Conservatives cannot take a third term for granted when voters make their choice on Thursday. Results of a YouGov survey published last night suggest Houchen's vote share could fall to 51 per cent, although that is still seven points ahead of his Labor opponent Chris McEwan on 44 per cent (Lib Dem candidate Simon Thorley is on 5 per cent) .

And one survey conducted by Redfield and Wilton Strategies less than a fortnight ago the Conservatives were neck and neck with McEwan on 47 per cent each and Thorley on 6 per cent.

I never underestimated the scale of the challenge, says McEwan, after a day of door-knocking on Teesside. There is some progress, but complacency is the enemy. It's not done until it's done.

McEwan is right to be cautious. Houchen maintains strong support, despite his party's plummeting popularity. In a cafe near Hartlepool, two elderly women from nearby Seaton Carew talk I that the outgoing president has their support.

I hope it's Ben, he's done a lot for the region, said one of them who did not wish to be named. But Middlesbrough is Labor and people have short memories.

Houchen was the first mayor of the metropolitan area and the impression that he used his powers to get things done is widespread.

He pledged to return Teesside Airport to public control and did so in 2019 and the South Tees Development Corporation he created launched a large project to regenerate the former Redcar Steelworks, known as Teesworks name.

The luster of his early promises, however, began to fade, not least because of the highly controversial Teesworks deal, which saw 90 percent of the company's shares transferred to private developers with ties to conservative donors .

An independent report commissioned by ministers ruled out corruption but highlighted weak governance, lack of transparency and questioned whether the deal was profitable.

This saw Houchen receive heavy criticism, the most damaging of which comes from Steve Gibson, the highly respected chairman of Middlesbrough FC.

Last week, he called the 90/10 deal, which was previously 50/50 public/private, unforgivable, and accused the mayor of giving away millions that could have been spent on social projects.

A horn if you want Houchen comes off the sign outside Middlesbrough FC's Riverside stadium

Houchen hit back by accusing Gibson, who was deputy chairman of the board when it agreed a 50:50 deal, of ulterior motives, insisting the deal was positive for Teesside and that he would sign it again.

This saga, which the mayor describes as a smear tactic, divides opinion but leaves doubts lingering and eroding trust.

I've seen a lot of arguing about it, but I have questions and a lot of people do, says Dave Thompson, a construction worker in Hartlepool, where a municipal election is also being held this week. When asked how he will vote, he says he hasn't decided yet.

Both McEwan and Thorley said they would renegotiate the deal.

So while I will actively from day one look at the renegotiation, this renegotiation isn't necessarily about the site, it's about making sure the people of Teesside get their fair share of the success, said McEwan, who says that he would open the books and ask the National Audit Office to investigate.

We're not sure at the moment if we can get even more out of it.

This is extremely worrying to me. Value for Money Assessment is not a bureaucratic process, but a mechanism by which we obtain assurance that taxpayers' money is being put to best use. Why wouldn't you want to know if you're getting value for your money?

MPs on the Commons cross-party business and trade committee also called on the NAO to investigate Teesworks. Honk if you want Houchen to come out. Signs have appeared outside Middlesbrough FC's Riverside stadium.

But there are Houchen signs lining many roads in the leafier parts of the area, including several on land close to the former Judges Hotel, near Stocktons Yarm, a country manor recently purchased by the man businessman Chris Musgrave, one of the businessmen benefiting from the controversial 90:10 Teesworks offer.

Meanwhile, the airport, which Houchen accuses his opponents of wanting to scrap, has cost taxpayers around €130 million, and last week operator Loganair scrapped its route to Aberdeen.

The mayor's new promise to build a new hospital is outside his remit and was announced just before Dr Dan Poulter, the former health minister, left the Conservatives to join Labor, criticizing his former government's record. party when it comes to the NHS.

Houchen signs line many roads in the greener parts of the Tees Valley

Despite all this, Tees Valley will not be an easy victory for Houchens' opponents. It is a politically diverse region, a mixture of market towns, rural villages, coasts and some of the most industrialized areas of England.

It includes Darlington, Hartlepool, Redcar and Cleveland, Stockton and Middlesbrough. Many of his parliamentary constituencies turned blue, not for the first time, in 2019 and Rishi Sunak invested in a series of upgrade projects, including the flagship Treasury North campus in Darlington.

Star and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is among a group of Labor MPs sent to support McEwan's efforts. However, most Conservative ministers have avoided this area, as the Tory brand clearly poses a drag on Houchens' campaign.

Much like Andy Street in the West Midlands, he prefers to present himself as a quasi-independent, with little mention of the party in his literature.

McEwan has made trust a central part of his offer, alongside a cap on bus fares, free parking and new CCTV to help with public safety, Cleveland Police have seen the highest crime rate in the country in 2023.

Both Houchen and McEwan are trying to squeeze the Lib Dem candidate's vote into the final stretch of the race. Polls suggest Thorley is unlikely to win.

But he has run a hard-hitting campaign, challenging Houchen over Teesworks, which he calls the biggest scandal since Post Office Horizon, and frequently pointing out that both his opponents have failed to deliver on poverty alleviation. children a priority.

Tees Valley voters are used to going against the grain and have always supported independents as mayors of their towns. In Middlesbrough, former detective and self-proclaimed RoboCop mayor Ray Mallon won the race to become directly elected mayor three times.

And in Hartlepool, Stuart Drummond, who made his name as Hartlepool United's mascot HAngus the Monkey, achieved the same feat.

Now voters in the region could decide the future of not only Houchen's political career but also Sunak's, with MPs apparently prepared to oppose the prime minister if the party suffers a defeat here. The Conservatives are bracing for huge setbacks at local government level on Thursday, but the loss of their northern town hall would be seen by many as the final straw.

It remains to be seen whether Houchen can work his magic a third time or whether the rising Labor tide will take Tees Valley with it.