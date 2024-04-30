What is behind the Turkey-Iraq “Development Road” project?

Turkey and Iraq signed more than 20 agreements during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's first visit to the neighboring country in more than a decade.

In statements made after the visit, attention focused on the ambitious Development Highway project, a road and rail corridor stretching 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) from the Persian Gulf city of Basra to the Turkish port of Mersin.

Dubbed the New Silk Road, the $17 billion project is poised to rival China's Belt and Road Initiative and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, neither of which cross Iraq. By significantly reducing delivery times, it could become a vital link between Asia and Europe.

Erdogan visited Baghdad and the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region on April 22, where he met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Soudani and his counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid in Baghdad. The Turkish president then traveled to Erbil to meet with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

The visit follows years of difficult relations between the two neighbors, with disagreements over water resources and oil exports. Turkey maintains a military presence in northern Iraq, where it has established several military bases and regularly carries out airstrikes against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), where the insurgent group has its headquarters in mountainous regions of Iraqi Kurdistan.

The PKK – which Turkey, alongside the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, has designated a terrorist organization – has led an insurgency against Turkey since 1984, seeking Kurdish autonomy. The conflict, whose epicenter has moved in recent years from southeastern Turkey to northern Iraq, is estimated to have caused between 30,000 and 40,000 deaths, including civilians.

Despite these tensions, Turkey has remained one of Iraq's main trading partners, and Turkish products have a dominant presence there. Recent agreements promise to further strengthen trade as well as bilateral cooperation in energy, defense, tourism, education, sports and health.

During Erdogan's visit, Iraq, Turkey, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates signed a quadrilateral memorandum of understanding to cooperate on the development road project. But obstacles remain, notably the route of the project, which begins in Iraq's economic heartland, Basra, before heading to Baghdad and Mosul via Tikrit, before entering Turkey.

With a few exceptions, this is a very easy route to destabilize and create security problems with just a little spark, said Osman Bahadir Dincer, a senior researcher at the International Center for Conflict Studies in Bonn ( BICC). The new Arabic.

The security, political and social infrastructure necessary for such a project has not yet been put in place, he added. The development road project has the potential to be targeted by many stakeholders, including [the Iran-backed] Hashd or other Kurdish militias or groups, or even by Daesh.

Hashd al-Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), emerged in 2014 in response to the fight against the Islamic State (IS) and its influence has continued to grow since then. At the same time, Baghdad finds itself with limited influence over the PKK's presence in northern Iraq.

Although recent goodwill gestures toward Turkey include banning the group (without officially labeling it a terrorist organization), the practical implementation of such measures remains a challenge for the central government. Meanwhile, Turkey is actively seeking approval from Baghdad for a possible large-scale military operation in northern Iraq this summer.

A Turkish incursion and clashes with the PKK [would] further destabilize the Kurdistan Region at a time when it faces existential threats, said Mohammed A. Salih, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute. The new Arabic.

The KRG [Kurdistan Regional Government] is in a difficult situation, unable to stop a Turkish attack or influence the PKK away from the border areas, he added.

“The proposed development route, if successful, would integrate Iraq into the Gulf-Europe trading system, making it less dependent on Iran”

Except for the last 15 kilometers near the border with Turkey, the proposed development road lies outside the semi-autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan.

The exclusion of Kurdistan does not demonstrate Baghdad's goodwill towards the Kurds, as it demonstrates an intention to marginalize and strategically disadvantage them, Salih said, explaining that the KRG's inclusion in the project will depend on relations with Baghdad and the possibility of both reaching an agreement on the subject. a series of disputes, including oil exports, the budget and territorial control in certain areas.

Oil exports via the KRG's Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline to Turkey have been halted since March last year, following international arbitration.Court decision that Ankara violated a 1973 treaty by facilitating exports without the consent of the Iraqi federal government. The closure of the pipeline is estimated to have cost Iraq, and particularly the KRG, between $11 and $12 billion.

Turkey has significant leverage over Iraq on the water issue, as Iraq seeks a fair share of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, which account for more than 90 percent of the country's fresh water. . Turkey, which has built several dams on rivers, has reportedly agreed to increase water flow to Iraq and help optimize its use in agriculture.

Turkey is exploiting the water issue and Iraq's desire to expand regional trade to get what it wants in terms of the security siege and the fight against the PKK, Salih explains.

An additional dimension, Dincer points out, is the possibility that the United States will withdraw from Iraq in light of Iranian pressure, the war in Gaza and the upcoming US presidential elections.

Therefore, all parties involved are trying to adopt a post-American position and are meanwhile looking for ways to increase their influence, says Dincer. The proposed development route, if successful, would integrate Iraq into the Gulf-Europe trading system, making it less dependent on Iran.

Regional geopolitics has entered a very dynamic and volatile phase, he further underlines.

Although recent visits and signed agreements give the impression that the current interaction between Turkey and Iraq is linked to the Development Route and economic cooperation, this is not the case, says Dincer.

For many local and regional actors, and perhaps especially for the Iraqi people, this project has not generated much enthusiasm and is not a priority, with the exception of Iraqi Prime Minister Soudani.

