Rishi Sunak has entered the toughest week of his political career as plans to unseat him gain momentum with Thursday's UK local elections triggering a possible leadership contest.

Remarkable as it may seem given the Conservative Party's recent history of political upheaval, another prime minister could be removed from office.

Mr Sunak's future depends on his party's poor performance on Thursday, as a number of his center and right MPs said. The National that they see Penny Mordaunt as the leader who will save them from disaster at the general election later this year.

One MP suggested the Commons leader, a ministerial post, had already planned a four-month schedule of policy announcements to overturn the Conservatives' colossal 20-point deficit in the polls.

However, a conservative official said The National The feverish atmosphere currently reigning in Parliament due to a leadership challenge is only symptomatic of what happens to parties when they are on the verge of death: they keep changing leaders.

The rebels presented a five-point plan that they say will immediately improve the party's situation: further reduce legal immigration by further limiting the number of foreign students; make an offer that would end the salary dispute between doctors; commit to increasing defense spending to 3 percent of GDP within three years; increase prison capacity and place prolific offenders there; and reduce the bill for social benefits.

Today Mr Sunak attempted to tackle the last point on that list by suggesting that people suffering from depression or anxiety could lose access to sickness benefits under the government's major welfare reforms.

Jenrick's Rebellion

One of the main leaders of a growing rebel faction is former minister Robert Jenrick, who wields considerable influence over his Conservative colleagues.

He resigned as immigration minister last year, saying plans to deport Mr Sunak from Rwanda did not go far enough.

Although the Rwandan bill was passed by Parliament last week, it suggested the law would soon join the graveyard of policies that have failed to restore Britain's borders, despite Brexit.

Write in The Daily Telegraph it gutted the government's approach to legal migration which last year saw 1.2 million people arrive, compared to 30,000 illegally on small boats.

Speaking to Mr Sunak, he said politicians had deliberately broken promises made on immigration by liberalizing our system.

Although his comments will carry weight among the Conservative right wing, a new report suggests immigration is more widely welcomed by the British public.

People in the UK were found to have one of the most positive attitudes towards immigration, with the country topping an international league table with 68 per cent saying migrants were welcome whether there were jobs available, according to a World Values ​​Survey.

Watching the implosion of the Tories across the political aisle, veteran Labor MP Jon Cruddas said: The National that paradoxically, by the end of the week, Sunak might have bought himself a little more time, the election results not being entirely catastrophic and the nerves of the conspirators sorely tested.

By then he might have finally met the latest challenge to his leadership and headed toward elections in October or November. Also, curiously, things could get better within the ranks of the conservatives.

He added that the right had too often cried wolf in a leadership challenge and was literally running out of candidates anyway.

There is little cohesion among them and almost a resignation because they do not have the energy necessary for a putsch, he added.

What happens next?

If this attitude is reflected in Thursday's polls, Mr Sunak's huge political spending on Rwanda will seem frivolous, but it could also accelerate events.

Political scientists from the London School of Economics said The National that any loss of more than 550 seats on the local council could lead to the Conservatives changing leaders.

The next step this weekend would be for letters of no confidence submitted to the 1922 Committee of backbenchers to reach the number of 53 required for a vote on Mr Sunak's leadership. The current number of letters is apparently in the twenties.

A lot will now depend on whether we do well or poorly on Thursday, and if we perform poorly it is almost certain that more letters will be sent, a right-wing MP said.

The view many colleagues might well take is that we couldn't do any worse than this, so why not try someone else who might be a game-changer?

The Tory leadership votes proved fatal for former leaders Margaret Thatcher, Theresa May and Boris Johnson, even though they won them, and Mr Sunak would need at least 200 votes from the 345 Tory MPs to stay at Downing Street.

Penny for PM

If he received less than 200 it would likely be fatal to his leadership, with many MPs now seeing Ms Mordaunt as their savior.

She has a campaign team already organized and a grid prepared for what happens in the next four months after she becomes leader, so she is ready to go, the right-wing MP said.

And Penny would be a dynamic leader, she's popular and a good Commons performer.

Another central party MP agreed that Penny is popular across the board, looks great on camera and has a strong sense of gravitas that we think politics has lost.

However, the politician warned that Ms Mordaunt was ruthless and had strong right-wing views.

A key indicator of the conspirators' decision will come if the Tories suffer a blow from Ben Houchen, a long-serving Tory mayor in the north-east of England, who is removed from office. Polls show the vote will be close.

Ms Mordaunt has also publicly stated that she fully supports the Prime Minister.

Updated: April 30, 2024, 8:28 a.m.