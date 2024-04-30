Indian political satirists challenge Narendra Modi on social media – The Diplomat

A week ago, @TheRantingGola posted a 1:28 min video clip, titled Some Reasons Why You Need to Start Talking About Your Own Problems!!, with the hashtag #NafratNahiNaukrI, which does not mean hatred but work. The clip went viral, garnering 22,000 likes on X, formerly Twitter.

@TheRantingGola is Shamita Yadav, a 23-year-old national level tennis player. She describes herself as an actress fighting fascist pranksters with comedy.

Delivered in a breathless 88-second monologue, @TheRanting Golas' video lists millions of burning questions that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address, but chooses to divert attention. During this election season, she urges citizens to ask their government questions on issues that matter: unemployment, rising prices, unaffordable health care and growing inequality.

The fourth pillar of democracy, the media, and particularly the news media and mainstream press, is so compromised in India today that critics have called it “get up media» (pocket media). Incidentally, the media's refusal to hold the government accountable has coincided with an intensification of government repression against journalists and media outlets it perceives as anti-national.

As mainstream leaders act as cheerleaders for the Modi regime, social media creators have stepped up to fill the void. Their critical and incisive online political commentary is presented in the form of satirical comedy, catchy songs and engaging videos. Their content has generated far more awareness of the excesses of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government than that generated by political parties.

Moitreyo Bhattacharya, a trainer in generative artificial intelligence, prefers to watch political satire from comedians rather than news portals to stay updated with current affairs. Either way, reality has become bizarre, he told The Diplomat. So, who better than actors to put things into perspective.

It is important to note that all of these social media creators are independent citizens, full-time university professors, medal-winning athletes, and YouTubers.

Many of these political satirists are fearless young women, not afraid to speak truth to power. One of the first to use sharp satire to denounce the hypocrisy of the Modi regime is “Dr. Medusa” (pseudonym), @ms_medusssa, full-time English teacher who posed as a “neighborhood English teacher”. His incisive writing is his strength, amply evident in the “fictitious NTPC helpline” where she advises Hindutva trolls to counter indisputable facts with propaganda. Its satirical depiction of scandalous national news headlines is also popular.Dukhdarshan» (sad news) delivered in the deadpan style of Doordarshan, the newsreaders of the government-run national broadcasting channel.

Their fierce outspokenness has not escaped the authorities and often poses problems for these satirists. Singer Neha Singh Rathore, who composes a political satire in her native language Bhojpuri (a regional dialect of Hindi spoken in eastern Uttar Pradesh), was advised by the Uttar Pradesh-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state police for her song about the death of a mother and daughter during an eviction drive in the state. Rathore had questioned the functioning of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath's government. Speaking to news channel NDTV, Rathore, undeterred, said: I am just a folk singer. The idea is to scare any voice of dissent or criticism.

Amid the ongoing general election campaign, opposition parties and critics of Modis' autocratic rule have called on citizens to defend democracy and the Indian Constitution. Echoing this sentiment, journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, a well-known critic of Modi, produced a Music video titled “Saheb” (Master) highlighting Modi’s dictatorial traits.

The video is like a catchy anthem, and when it went viral, Thakurta translated it into several regional languages, including Assamese, Bengali and Gujarati, for greater reach across the country amid elections in progress.

Among those whose popularity has soared this election season is the 29-year-old YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. Rathees' videos, based in Germany, address a range of issues from revelations about the electoral bond system to the “Hindu-Muslim brainwashing agenda.” Interestingly, his videos resonate with an otherwise politically disinterested Gen Z.

Rathee's most viral video to date, Is India Becoming a Dictatorship? which he posted at the end of February, a few weeks before the Indian election schedule was announced, garnered 24 million views on YouTube alone.

The 30-minute video examines the state of Indian democracy under Modi and highlights several issues, including farmers' protests, the regime's misuse of central investigative agencies and the imprisonment of its political opponents, as well as the need to safeguard democratic values ​​in India.

As Professor Apoorvanand of Delhi University has written, Rathees' videos highlight how dictatorship is taking root in India. under the guise of democracy. Its appeal lies in its without taboo imperturbable manner. Additionally, he explains difficult concepts to his audience and chooses not to pontificate in front of them.

As her video 'Dictatorship' goes viral and demand for it to be accessible in different regional languages ​​increases, Rathee leveraged AI to translate the video into all four South Indian languages ​​as well as Bengali . His videos are gaining traction with news channels who report that young people are increasingly talking about Rathees' videos. In fact, Rathee has made it her mission to demolish the false propaganda being spread via WhatsApp by the BJP's IT cell. Label it #Mission100Crore (i.e. 1 billion), Rathee urged 10 million Indians to share his videos daily with 100 of their WhatsApp contacts, thus allowing him to reach 1 billion Indians.

Inspired by the massive reach and impact of Rathees' videos, opposition party candidates began using them in their election campaigns to raise awareness about the dangers of a third Modi return to power.

The Rathees have viral videos angered the BJP, who since 2014 has been head and shoulders above his political rivals in his use of new technologies and social media. Political satirists and YouTubers like Rathee and Dr. Medusa are now helping to break the BJP's stranglehold on WhatsApp and social media content. They claim that they are not funded by any political party or organization.

If there is one leitmotif that has defined Modi's decade-long rule, it is his government's determination to suppress and eliminate all signs of dissent. According to the Internet Freedom Foundation, the 2021 IT Rules allowed the government to control rather than regulate social media content. However, recently the Supreme Court thwarted the government's attempts to put in place a Fact-checking unit for social media content.

The shrinking media space for critical anti-establishment views has boosted the popularity of these content creators on social media. Satirists like Bhagat Ram @bhagatram2020 and Narundar @NarundarM have over 100,000 followers on X.

Amid the mainstream media's silence on issues of corruption and sexual abuse involving ruling party politicians or their alliance partners, social media satirists have spoken out. Parliamentarian seated Prajwal Revanna, who is a candidate of the Janata Dal-Secular, the BJP's alliance partner in Karnataka, is accused of making 3,000 sexual assault videos to blackmail his female victims. While mainstream news channels remain noticeably silent on the issue, social media creators and political satirists expressed the outrage of ordinary citizens who questioned the Prime Minister and the BJP for fielding Revanna despite knowing he was accused of being a sexual predator.

Whatever the outcome of the 2024 general election, one thing is clear: the credit for the political engagement of a cynical and disinterested public goes to political satirists and content creators on social media.