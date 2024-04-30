Armenian government tries to avoid the term genocide





On April 24, Armenians around the world commemorate the Armenian Genocide, remembering the 1.5 million innocent people massacred in the Ottoman Empire. Every year on this date, Armenians gather at memorials, churches and services wherever they are. This year was no exception. Hundreds of thousands of people marched to Tsitsernakaberd to lay flowers at the burning Armenian Genocide Memorial. However, it turned out that the Armenian people are alone in this matter, and the Armenian authorities do not support them. Although Armenian political leaders visited Tsitsernakaberd, it was crucial to verify the Armenian government's position on the Armenian genocide itself. Unfortunately, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's speech notably used the expression Armenian genocide only three times, while Medz Yeghern [Great Crime] was mentioned 11 times. In 2023, Pashinyan only used the term Medz Yeghern once, while in 2020 and 2022 he used it twice. It should be noted that key phrases in the current post emphasize the term Medz Yeghern instead of simply genocide. Many will recall that US President Barack Obama avoided the term genocide, similar to the actions of the Pashinyan administration. It is likely that there will be a gradual attempt to eliminate the term from the official position of the Armenian government, which means removing recognition of the Armenian genocide from Armenia's foreign policy agenda. This change suggests Armenia's gradual move away from the term genocide, particularly in light of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent call for Armenia to abandon its recognition of the events of World War I as genocide . And if we consider the suggestion of representatives of the Pashinyan team to draw up an individual list of 1.5 million Armenian names to determine the real number of victims, it is obvious that this is a good policy. defined. Until 2018, the Armenian Genocide was used as a tool in Armenia's foreign policy against Turkey. Any aggression against Armenians by Turks could be characterized as another attempt at genocide, prompting Turks to refrain from such actions to avoid being labeled a genocidal nation by the international community. Genocide is not just a term. It represents a legal and political recognition by various nations of the world of the events that transpired against the Armenians in 1915. There is an important legal distinction between the terms Medz Yeghern and Genocide. This is why Armenian communities around the world have long fought for recognition of the genocide as such in the countries of their residence, but the Armenian authorities have chosen to call it Medz Yeghern. This is a blow to any diasporic Armenian truth fighter affected by this tragedy, who are now being told that their efforts to recognize the genocide were in vain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mirrorspectator.com/2024/04/29/armenian-government-attempts-to-avoid-the-term-genocide/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

