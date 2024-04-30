Ajit Pawar on joining the NDA





Ajit Pawar says his development idea matches PM Modi's vision (File) Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said his decision to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance was neither a compulsion nor a compromise, adding that his idea of ​​development aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a candid chat with news agency ANI during which he shared his thoughts on preparing for his rival alliance with the NCP with his loyalists and his eventual joining the ruling NDA in the state as vice -Chief Minister Mr. Pawar said, “There was no coercion, no compromise. I always think about development. Who is leading the country's development today? It's Prime Minister Modi. I worked against him in 2014 and 2019 (Lok Sabha elections), but if you see today, and as Prime Minister Modi himself said yesterday (during Maharashtra election campaign), we have accomplished the same amount of work in one year as we did in the 10 years under (former Prime Minister) Manmohan Singh. He also worked for upliftment and development. the well-being of the poor and backward sections. In the last 10 years, no allegations have been made against Prime Minister Modi. Triggering another seismic event in Maharashtra's political landscape on July 2 last year, NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar's nephew floated a rival faction, which joined the BJP-led NDA. Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister for the fifth time. Asserting that the opposition bloc – INDIA – did not have a prime ministerial face, he said no one could compete with Prime Minister Modi on the criteria of leadership and popularity. “More than 65 percent of the country's population says they want Prime Minister Modi to return for a third term. Much has been said about Nitish Kumar (vying with Prime Minister Modi for the country's most powerful post) in 2019 , but he is “There is simply no comparison between him and Rahul Gandhi,” the NCP leader said. The deputy CM said the ruling 'Mahayuti' (alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP) was formed to push the agenda of 'development' of State. “Everyone (in his NCP faction) took the decision (to join the NDA) collectively. This was not driven by the desire to be a minister but by the desire to take forward the development agenda of Maharashtra. I have said it many times that the decision was driven by development and nothing else,” Ajit Pawar said. He added that people across the country have decided to bring back the BJP-led NDA under Prime Minister Modi for a third term at the Centre. “People receive an enthusiastic welcome to Prime Minister Modi wherever he goes. He asked the people to demonstrate their electoral support for his vision and development agenda. He told people why they should vote for us. He is clear that the people are decided to reappoint him for a third term,” declared the vice-CM. A total of 11 Lok Sabah seats in Maharashtra will be voted on in the third phase on May 7. Of the 48 seats, 13 were voted on during the first and second phases. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/ajit-pawar-pm-narendra-modi-nda-bjp-ncp-rahul-gandhi-there-was-no-compulsion-compromise-ajit-pawar-on-joining-nda-5556042

