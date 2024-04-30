PM Modi writes to NDA Phase 3 candidates, urges them to tackle opposition's divisive agenda





A woman holds a cup of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the lotus symbol of the BJP during its public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Pune. | Photo credit: ANI

On April 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote personal letters to all NDA candidates contesting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls to attack what he termed as the Congress's divisive agenda , including that of giving reservations to Muslims by snatching SC/ST and OBC from them as well as dangerous ideas like the introduction of inheritance tax. Stressing that the current elections were not an ordinary election, he said: They (the opposition) are also determined to take away the hard-earned wealth from the people and give it to their vote bank. Congress has also made it clear that it will introduce dangerous ideas like inheritance taxes. The nation must come together to stop them. Read also | Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE In his letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, Mr. Modi hailed him as one of the most valuable party members besides having been a successful minister at the Center and earlier in Gujarat. The Prime Minister noted that Mr Shah began his public life supporting those campaigning against the state of emergency when he was 13 and recalled their association since the 1980s. Since then, I have seen your unwavering commitment to India's rise and social service, he said. As BJP president, Mr. Shah fulfilled his dream of making it the largest party in the world, Modi said, praising his role as a minister in the abrogation of Article 370 and the adoption of three criminal laws, which replaced British-era laws, in Parliament. other exits. As a Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar, he discharged his responsibilities in an excellent manner, Mr. Modi said, expressing confidence that he will always get the support of the people of his constituency. In other letters to candidates, he said families across the country will remember the hardships they have endured over the past five to six decades as well as the improvements over the past decade. Yet much remains to be done and this election will be decisive in our mission to ensure a better life for all, he said. Although he noted encouraging trends in the first two phases of polling, amid falling overall poll numbers, the Prime Minister said it was vital for BJP workers to urge voters to go on election day. As a BJP candidate, I urge you to convey to every voter my assurance that every moment of my time is dedicated to the welfare of my fellow citizens. I wish you victory in the elections. It is Modis Guarantee that we will work 24/7 for 2047!

