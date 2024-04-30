Politics
The consequences of Ankara's adventurism
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Soudani (R) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend a meeting to sign mutual agreements in Baghdad on April 22. [Ahmad al-Rubaye/Reuters]
The reasons why Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan canceled his planned visit to Washington belong to the distant, but also recent, past. The decision also seems to cast a veil (for now?) on the positive climate of recent months, which emerged after some diplomatic maneuvers by Erdogan, who simultaneously opened his doors to Greece, Israel and later Egypt , toning down the rhetoric against terrorism. the United States and has adapted to some of its demands regarding sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine. His position was rewarded by Washington with the agreement on the F-16 planes.
But all this began to deteriorate with the war in Gaza. Turkey's initial shock quickly gave way to increasing aggressive rhetoric against Israel, which culminated a few days ago with a partial trade embargo, to the satisfaction, mainly, of fanatical Islamists.
While technical and diplomatic talks between Americans and Turks intensified and the United States showed a certain tolerance towards Ankara's statements and actions, which not only deviated from the American line but fueled polarization in the Middle East, the climate at the highest level at the time became, if not tense, at least problematic.
Erdogan's defeat in recent local elections in Turkey and his need to rally the country's conservative Islamic parties (such as the Prosperity Party of Fatih Erbakan, son of the late Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan) have forced him to raise his voice against Israel and the West, going so far as to justify the Iranian attack on Israel and its continued support for Hamas.
US President Joe Biden responded by referring to the Armenian genocide and had clearly come under pressure from the Israeli lobby not to receive Erdogan at the White House. Following these developments, the postponement of the Turkish president's visit was only a matter of time and was probably very convenient for both leaders.
It is too early at this stage to assess the impact of this canceled visit on US-Turkey relations. This is obviously negative, but despite the differences that divide the two parties, the cancellation of the meeting between the two leaders will not necessarily put relations on hold.
Erdogan has no reason to hinder the positive dynamic with Greece since he has not retreated an inch from his revisionist positions.
This is especially true as both sides were keen to avoid such an eventuality at this stage, while showing their respective domestic audiences that they maintained a decisive stance.
This recent development, however, is indicative of the risky adventurism of the Turkish president and his ability as a political chameleon to adapt with such ease. This in itself is another lesson for the West as a whole that if it does not establish a specific framework of rules and continues to make exceptions for Ankara, it will respond by moving further and further away more from the line, adopting a solitary path. without commitments.
Is the planned visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Ankara affected by this development? Probably not. The Turkish economy is struggling and there is no room for experimentation.
A spike in tension with the United States and a lack of efforts to fix things will send the wrong message to markets and sink everything that has been accomplished in bilateral relations at a time when they remain fragile. Erdogan has no reason to hinder the positive dynamic with Greece (with the easing of tensions and various agreements) since he has not retreated an inch from his revisionist positions. If he has the opportunity to talk about it again, he will, but now that the Americans are once again suspicious and on constant alert because of Ukraine and Gaza, Turkey would be taking a big risk by once again opening a front with Greece. .
Constantinos Filis is an associate professor at the American College of Greece and director of its Institute of Global Affairs.
