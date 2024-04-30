Narendra Modi hits out at Congress: doesn't even contest minimum number of seats to form government | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday doubled down on his criticism of NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar by attacking the latter over the plight of sugarcane farmers. He also attacked the Congress, urging the masses not to vote for a party that is not even contesting the required number of seats to form a government on its own at the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections. (PTI) “When a top leader from Maharashtra was the Union Agriculture Minister, farmers used to go around to sugarcane boards for their arrears, PM Modi said at a rally in Maharashtra. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! PM Modi also attacked former minister and Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde. He said a very great leader took an oath 15 years ago to provide water to the drought-hit areas of Maharashtra. He said the time had come to punish the leader for failing to keep his promise. “15 years ago, a very great leader came here to contest elections. He then took an oath and said he would provide water to drought-affected areas. But he did not keep his promise , and now the time has come to punish him,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Praniti Shinde, the daughter of Sushil Kumar Shinde, is the Congress candidate from Solapur. PM Modi accused the Congress of making people yearn for every drop of water. “Whether it is Vidarbha or Marathwada…this sin of making people desire every drop of water has been going on for years. The country has given Congress a chance to rule for 60 years. In these 60 years , many countries around the world have completely changed, but Congress could not deliver water to farmers' fields… In 2014, there were about 100 irrigation projects that were stalled for decades, out of which 26 projects were from Maharashtra. Just think what a big betrayal the Congress has done to Maharashtra,” he added. At the Malshiras rally on Tuesday, PM Modi appealed to the masses not to vote for a party “which is not even contesting the minimum number of seats required to achieve a simple majority in the Lok Sabha”. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi had called Sharad Pawar a wandering soul. “There is a Bhatakti Atma (wandering soul) in Maharashtra. If he doesn't succeed, he spoils the good work of others. Maharashtra has been a victim, Modi had said at a rally on Monday. “This game was started by the same leader 45 years ago. It was just for his own ambition that Maharashtra has always been an unstable state. As a result, several chief ministers could not complete their tenure” , Modi had declared. With contributions from ANI, PTI

