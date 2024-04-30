Jokowi discusses huge investments in AI with Microsoft CEO





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi received a working visit from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday, April 30. Jokowi and Nadella discussed Microsoft's plans to make significant investments in Indonesia in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Accompanying President Jokowi during his meeting with Nadella, Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi revealed that Microsoft is committed to making substantial investments in the areas of AI and cloud computing over the next four years. Additionally, they will provide AI training to an impressive 840,000 people and offer support to Indonesia's thriving developer community. One notable initiative is the AI ​​Odyssey program, which aims to involve 10,000 developers with Microsoft credentials. “With Indonesia’s integration technology and strength, we believe we can become a developed nation,” Budi Arie said in a statement to the Palace. Budi Arie was reluctant to give an exact figure on the value of the investment that Microsoft had agreed with the government. However, he said this was Microsoft's largest investment in its 29 years of operation in Indonesia. Meanwhile, Nadella made no statement after the meeting with Jokowi, which lasted about half an hour. He will make the announcement today at the Microsoft Build: AI Day event at the Jakarta Convention Center. Microsoft's investment plan in Indonesia began with the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Communications and Information and Microsoft in early March this year. In the MoU, Microsoft committed to supporting human resource development in the digital sector and strengthening government infrastructure and digitalization. Previously, Budi Arie said that Microsoft would bring investments to Indonesia of Rp. 14 trillion. However, he said in a palace statement today that the value of the investment would be higher. “That will be announced later at the JCC. But it's absolutely huge,” he said. DANIEL A. FAJRI Editors Choice: Jokowi to meet Microsoft boss, discuss investment plan Click here has get the latest Tempo news on Google News

