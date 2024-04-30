Trump scorned gag order on money; Receives $9,000 Fine and Jail Warning





Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom as he faces his criminal trial for falsifying business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 continues, in Manhattan State Court in New York, United States. April 30, 2024.

Seth Small | Via Reuters

This story is developing. Check back for updates throughout the day.

A judge on Tuesday found Donald Trump in contempt of court for repeatedly violating a silence order during his hush-hush criminal trial in New York.

Trump violated the silence order nine times in online posts targeting jurors and likely witnesses in the trial, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan ruled. It found that prosecutors failed to show that Trump violated another office.

The judge fined Trump up to $1,000 for each of the nine violations and ordered him to delete all posts by 2:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Merchan also explicitly warned Trump that he could be imprisoned if he deliberately violated court orders again.

“Defendant is cautioned that the Court will not tolerate continued willful violations of its lawful orders and that if necessary and appropriate in the circumstances, it will impose a term of imprisonment,” Merchan wrote in his ruling.

Merchan read the order aloud before the trial resumed with testimony from a banker who worked with the former president's lawyer on a secret $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

That payment is at the heart of Manhattan prosecutors' case accusing Trump of falsifying business records as part of a scheme to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Michael Cohen, the former Trump lawyer who paid Daniels, applauded the gag order Tuesday morning.

“The fine imposed is irrelevant,” Cohen told NBC News in a statement. “Judge Merchan’s decision makes clear that this behavior will not be tolerated and that no one is above the law.”

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the court's decision.

Former President Donald Trump speaks as he arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York.

Seth Small | Reuters

At a hearing last week on violations of the hush order, prosecutors told Merchan that Trump “knows what he's not allowed to do and he does it anyway.”

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, responded that Trump's posts did not violate the silence order because they republished articles and statements from other sources. He also claimed that Trump's posts were a response to political comments and were not focused on testimony.

Blanche insisted during the hearing that Trump was trying to carefully comply with the silence order, prompting Merchan to warn the lawyer that he was “losing all credibility with the court.”

In his order Tuesday, the judge rejected the argument that the replays are exempt from the gag ban, writing that “the only credible conclusion is that the replays constitute statements by the defendant.”

Merchan also pointed to a Truth Socialpost in which Trump paraphrased a claim by Fox News host Jesse Watters that “undercover liberal activists” are “lying to the judge in order to get on the Trump jury.”

Trump “edited” Watters' remarks and published them, “in an effort to call into question the legitimacy of the jury selection process in this case,” Merchan wrote. “This constitutes a clear violation of the expanded order and requires no further analysis.”

The testimony resumes

Gary Farro, former chief executive officer of First Republic Bank, continued his testimony Tuesday.

On Friday, Farro said he helped Cohen make the secret $130,000 payment to Daniels. But he said Tuesday morning that his bank “would definitely ask additional questions” if it knew Cohen was paying a porn star.

Entering the courtroom, Trump reiterated his call for Merchan to recuse himself from the case and dismiss it altogether.

“The judge should close the case because he has no case,” said Trump, who also complained that he can't campaign for president because he's stuck in court.

The historic trial began last week with opening statements and testimony from the first witnesses, including former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker and Trump's longtime personal secretary Rhona Graff.

Pecker, the former CEO of American Media, testified at length about his role as the unofficial “eyes and ears” of the Trump campaign in 2016, and his efforts to “catch and kill” damaging information about the reality TV star turned presidential candidate.

Michael Cohen, former attorney for Donald Trump, leaves after attending the Trump Organization civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York on October 24, 2023.

Jeenah Moon | Reuters

American media paid $30,000 for the rights to a former Trump Tower doorman's story that Trump had a secret child, Pecker testified, even though he came to believe the story was false.

The company also signed a $150,000 deal with former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claims she had an extramarital affair with Trump, Pecker said. Pecker, who believed McDougal's story, said he was never reimbursed by Trump or his company for the payment.

In both cases, Pecker said he bought the stories to avoid having them exposed and embarrassing Trump, or damaging his campaign.

But Pecker said he did not pay to silence Daniels, who claims she had sex with Trump while he was married years earlier.

Read more about Trump's secret trial

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg claims that Michael Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer at the time, clandestinely paid for Daniels' story by opening a bank account for a shell company and transferring money into it. money using a home equity line of credit.

After winning the election, Trump secretly reimbursed Cohen through a series of monthly checks falsely labeled as being for legal services rendered in 2017, the prosecutor alleges.

Trump, who lost to President Joe Biden in 2020 and is now campaigning to oust him in November, is legally required to be present in court for the duration of the trial, which is expected to last six weeks.

Trump has often expressed anger over the secret trial and his three other pending criminal cases, saying they were aimed at undermining his campaign.

Trump's outbursts, many of which were aimed not only at those involved in the case but also at their family members, prompted Merchan to impose a silence that bars Trump from speaking about jurors and likely witnesses.

Prosecutors accused Trump of violating the silence order a total of 14 times. A hearing on the four most recent alleged violations is scheduled for Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/30/trump-trial-hush-money-case-resumes-with-testimony-from-michael-cohen-banker.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos