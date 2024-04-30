Prajwal Revanna sex scandal | Why is PM Modi silent, asks Congress





Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) with BJP Mysuru candidate Yaduveer (centre) and NDA candidate Hassan Prajwal Revanna (right) during an election campaign rally in Mysuru on April 14, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

The Congress attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, accusing them of fielding Prajwal Revanna JD(S) MP and grandson of party leader HD Deve Gowda from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, although he was informed by the Karnataka BJP leaders about his sexual misconduct. The JD(S) is fighting the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka in alliance with the BJP. Read also | Revanna, Prajwal booked for sexual harassment; file transferred to SIT A case was registered in the state against Mr. Prajwal and his father HD Revanna, after a domestic help from the Gowda house filed a complaint. She alleged that four months after she started working for them, Mr Revanna was sexually harassing her and Mr Prajwal used to make video calls to his daughter and have vulgar conversations with her. In a Hindi article on The leader for whom the Prime Minister himself campaigned 10 days ago. Congratulated him on stage. Today, this Karnataka leader is fleeing the country. Mr. Prajwal reportedly left for Germany a few days ago. Just hearing about the heinous crimes he committed is heartbreaking. This has ruined the lives of hundreds of women. Modi ji, will you always remain silent? » said Ms. Vadra. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that in December 2023 itself, a BJP leader informed the party leadership about the atrocities committed by Prajwal Revanna. Even after knowing about the atrocities of Prajwal Revanna, the Prime Minister personally demanded votes for Prajwal and said that every vote received by Prajwal would strengthen Modi. It's not surprising. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Kuldeep Sengar and now Prajwal Revanna, the Prime Minister, have shown his true colors time and again, Mr. Ramesh said in a Hindi message on X. Later in the day, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate accused Mr. Prajwal of assaulting women of all ages. These women are domestic workers, party activists, MPs, and their lives have been destroyed by him. That's the kind of man he is! These videos show how he destroyed the lives of hundreds of women. One of the videos shows how a 63-year-old woman, old enough to be his mother or grandmother, is seen begging him, Ms Shrinate said. She pointed out that on December 13, 2023, BJP leader Devaraj Gowda wrote to the Prime Minister, the BJP president and the local BJP unit on the issue and then held a press conference in January this year. The issue was also raised during Home Minister Amit Shah's trip to the state to finalize the alliance, with BJP leaders Preetham Gowda, AT Ramaswamy and others trying to dissuade him, he said. -she declared. On April 14, the Prime Minister was seen sharing the stage with him. Not only did he congratulate him, but he asked for votes in his favor. This is who the Prime Minister is! » Ms. Shrinate said. Is this the first time the Prime Minister has stood with those who committed crimes against women? No. Will it be the last? Maybe not, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/why-is-pm-silent-on-prajwal-revanna-asks-congress/article68121477.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos