Trump's secret trial resumes for second week of testimony





Donald Trump's criminal trial resumed Tuesday in a Manhattan courtroom, focusing on the secret money transaction that is at the center of the allegations against him and some bad and good news for the former president.

Before summoning the jury, Judge Juan Merchan found Trump guilty of criminal contempt for repeatedly violating his gag order. The judge did not go into details of the ruling, but said he found that Trump violated the order nine times and fined him $9,000. Prosecutors had argued he did it 10 times.

The amount of $1,000 per post is the maximum the judge can impose. He noted in his ruling that the amount probably didn't mean much to Trump, but said he was in no position to increase it. “Because this Court is not endowed with such discretion, it must therefore consider whether, in some cases, prison may be a necessary punishment,” the judge wrote.

“Defendant is hereby put on notice that the Court will not tolerate continued willful violations of its lawful orders and that if necessary and appropriate in the circumstances, it will impose a term of imprisonment,” he wrote.

The judge also granted Trump's request to be excused from his son Barron's May 17 high school graduation trial. Since the trial began, Trump has repeatedly falsely claimed that the judge denied the request.

Another Trump son, Eric Trump, was in court with him Tuesday, the first time a member of the Trump family has been in court since the trial began more than two weeks ago.

The first witness of the day was Gary Farro, a banker who worked with then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen when Cohen, Trump's self-described “fixer,” paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to She remains silent about her allegations during the 2016 presidential campaign that she had a sexual relationship with Trump a decade earlier. Trump denies this assertion.

Farro, who in 2016 was an executive at First Republic Bank, said Friday that Cohen contacted him in mid-October of that year to open a bank account for a company he was starting, called Essential Consultants LLC.

Cohen described the business to the bank “as a real estate consulting company intended to collect fees for the investment advisory work he performs for real estate transactions,” Farro told jurors. Prosecutors called it a shell company created to hide the source of the payment, made shortly before Election Day.

Farro said Tuesday the bank would have asked more questions if it had known where the money was actually going. “It’s an industry we don’t work with,” he said, referring to adult films.

Cohen funded the account by transferring $131,000 from his home equity line of credit account, Farro said. The money was then sent by wire transfer to Daniels' attorney, Keith Davidson.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to reimbursing Cohen for Daniels' payment. He pleaded not guilty.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Cohen and Daniels in social media posts, some of which played a role in the judge's decision to remain silent. Trump's lawyer said he was responding to their attacks when he posted the messages, but did not provide specific examples.

In his ruling, Merchan said that if Cohen and Daniels attacked Trump, they could end up being excluded from the silence order.

Prosecutors last week asked the judge to convict Trump of criminal contempt because of other public comments since the trial began, and a hearing on that request is scheduled for Thursday.

Farro's testimony lasted much of Tuesday morning. There was no trial Monday.

After Farro finished, prosecutors called Robert Browning, C-SPAN's archives director, to the stand. Browning authenticated videos of then-candidate Trump that the network aired during the 2016 election, which prosecutors played for the jury, as well as a video from January 2017, when Trump was president-elect. In the 2017 clip, Trump called Cohen a “very talented lawyer.”

The Manhattan district attorney's office has kept its witness list close to the vest, citing Trump's social media posts lambasting expected witnesses Cohen and Daniels.

