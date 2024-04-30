



BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit France, Serbia and Hungary next week, as Beijing appears to seek a bigger role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has upended political and economic security worldwide. The visit by Xi, Chinese President and head of the ruling Communist Party, is his first to Europe in five years and will give new impetus to the world's peaceful development, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday. during a daily press briefing. China claims neutrality in the Ukraine conflict, but Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin said their governments enjoyed unbridled friendship before Moscow's February 2022 attack on Ukraine. China has refused to call the Russian assault an invasion and has been accused of bolstering Russia's financial and technological capacity to continue producing weapons for use against Ukraine, which expects tens of billions of dollars military aid to counter Russian aggression. The Foreign Ministry said Xi's visits would begin on April 5 and end on April 10, but gave no further details. These visits will be closely monitored in Washington for any signs of waning support for key U.S. foreign policy goals. French President Emmanuel Macron raised concerns in Washington during a visit to China last year, after he said France would not blindly follow the United States in getting involved in crises that did not concern it, an apparent reference to China's demands for unification with Taiwan. China has built strong relations with Serbia, including making a semi-secret delivery of an anti-aircraft missile system to the former Yugoslav republic in 2022. The government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn has delayed Sweden's entry into NATO by several months. NATO expansion has been cited by China as having prompted Putin to invade Ukraine. Orbn, a right-wing populist who has forged close ties with Russia, said criticism of Hungarian governance by Swedish politicians has deteriorated relations between the two countries and led to the reluctance of lawmakers in his Fidesz party to support Sweden's membership in NATO. The visits come after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Xi in Beijing on Friday and stressed the importance of responsibly managing disputes between the United States and China as the two sides clash over a a number of controversial bilateral, regional and global issues. Also on Friday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu praised military cooperation with China during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. He said cooperation was important as new pockets of tension emerge and old ones escalate. It is essentially the result of geopolitical adventures and selfish neocolonial actions of the West.

