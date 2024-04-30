Politics
Conservative MPs, not members, should elect the party's next leader
Since becoming chairman of the 1922 Committee in 2010, Graham Brady has overseen the election of three Conservative leaders, Theresa May, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, as well as votes of confidence from May and Boris Johnson. Serving as the spokesperson for Conservative MPs to the party leadership, Brady's views on leadership carry more weight than those of most Conservatives.
So conservative members might be a little irritated to hear What Brady thinks it's crazy that they can vote for the successor of a conservative prime minister if he is elected to government. He told Durham students last week that it was wrong in a parliamentary system for party members to have the final vote on a new leader while the party is in power. He thinks they should be deprived of this right.
The Conservatives should go further. Being a Conservative member since 2015, I had the opportunity to vote twice for a new Prime Minister. I am currently looking forward to electing the next leader of the opposition, if opinion polls are to be believed. But recent experiences have led me to believe my colleagues and I should lose our vote completely: in opposition and in government.
Under current Conservative rules, leadership elections have two parts. Once a leader resigns or is removed by a vote of confidence, as Iain Duncan Smith was in 2003, MPs vote to reduce the running candidates to a final two which are then put to party members. This produces a natural tension if more MPs prefer one candidate while a majority of MPs prefer another.
David Cameron and Boris Johnson were the first choices of MPs and members; Iain Duncan Smith and Liz Truss had the support of less than a third of the Conservative parliamentary party, but were supported by party members. For both, this led to a volatile situation that ultimately resulted in the leader being expelled from government in the Truss affair, in record time and spectacularly.
The current leadership rules were introduced by William Hague in 1998 in an attempt to widen participation in the party following the crushing defeat the previous year. But the chaos of Truss's 49 days and a potential member-backed Johnson return just months after he was kicked out by MPs. convinced the former leader that his own leadership rules were found wanting.
If both the person responsible for implementing the rules and the person who introduced them believe that they should be changed, there may be grounds to consider reform. But Brady signaled a problem. Changing the rules would involve amending the party's constitution, requiring an overwhelming majority among party members. ConservativeHome polls suggest they are strongly in favor of the status quo.
This is hardly surprising. As control of candidate selection, funding allocation and organization of party conferences became increasingly centralized by CCHQ (Conservative Campaign Headquarters), members clung to their vote to the leadership as their only major opportunity to exert influence over their party. direction. Many distrust the MPs, whom they see as having ousted two prime ministers for whom they had voted.
But MPs and members have different priorities. Although the party zealously guards its membership numbers, they are known to be below 200,000. Members are predominantly male, white, older and concentrated in the south of England. By the simple fact that they are members of a political party, they are naturally more ideologically and politically engaged than voters as a whole.
This has many advantages. After all, Conservative MPs are the lifeblood of the party, the activists who knock on doors in the rain to get the Conservative candidate elected. But in choosing a party leader, they tend to select a candidate from the right of the party, even though polls suggest they are less likely to win an election. Duncan Smith and Truss are inauspicious examples.
In contrast, since they are accountable to the electorate, MPs focus on selecting the leader most likely to win the party in the general election. Ideological purity matters less to MPs than maintaining their seat. When in government, the candidate with the support of the greatest number of MPs is also the one most likely to be able to inspire confidence in the House of Commons, its main function.
With a leadership contest likely after the general election and not entirely impossible before, any attempt to change the party's leadership rules cannot come soon enough. When Michael Howard tried to change them in 2005, he was defeated by MPs. ConservativeHome suggested overcome this problem by providing more control over the party's board and candidate selection.
Certainly, Conservative members have so far shown little interest in our grand deal. But without some form of reform, MPs could increasingly take matters into their own hands. In replacing Truss, the 1922 Committee increased the threshold for nominating MPs to 100, to ensure that as few candidates as possible could stand. In the end, only Sunak reached this total and was elected unopposed.
One suspects that MPs preferred this approach to the din of the members' vote. I wouldn't be surprised to see similar pushes for a coronation in the future. This would deprive the party of any form of competition. This might make sense given the pressure from the government. But in opposition, the party will need an honest accounting of the trials and tribulations of 14 years in power.
Conservative members who fear this means selling their votes to unprincipled MPs need not be overly concerned. In 1975, surveys of conservative associations suggested they wanted to keep Edward Heath. Without the preference of Tory backbenchers, we might never have had Margaret Thatcher. For all their faults, Conservative MPs are not without taste. They must be trusted to elect their own leader.
