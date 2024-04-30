Judge finds Trump violated hush money hush money order 9 times, fines him $9,000 – NBC New York





Donald Trump was found in contempt of court on Tuesday and fined $9,000 for repeatedly violating a silence order that barred him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and some others linked to his secret money affair in New York. If he does it again, the judge warned, he could be imprisoned.

Prosecutors had alleged 10 violations, but New York Judge Juan M. Mercan concluded there were nine. This decision constitutes a scathing rebuke of the former Republican president, who had insisted that he was exercising his right to freedom of expression.

The ruling was a scathing rebuke to the former Republican president's insistence that he was exercising his right to free speech and a reminder that he is a criminal defendant subject to the harsh realities of the legal process. The judge's subtle threat to jail a former president signaled that Trump's already precarious legal situation could get even worse depending on his behavior during the trial.

Merchan wrote that he was fully aware and protective of Trump's First Amendment rights, especially given his candidacy for President of the United States.

It is extremely important that the defendants' legitimate free speech rights are not restricted, that they are able to fully campaign for the office they seek, and that they are able to respond and defend themselves against attacks. policies, Merchan wrote.

He nevertheless warned that the court would not tolerate “willful violations of its lawful orders and that if necessary and appropriate in the circumstances it would impose a term of imprisonment.”

With this statement, the judge moved closer to the specter that Trump would become the first former president of the United States behind bars.

Trump is accustomed to having constant access to his social media bullhorn to criticize his opponents and express his opinion. After being banned from Twitter following the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, Trump launched his own platform, where his posts would not be blocked or restricted.

Trump's campaign was already raising money for the violations. And he has long tried to distance himself from the controversial messages he amplified to his millions of followers by insisting they were just retweets.

But he has experience with silence orders, which were also imposed during his civil fraud trial. After violating these orders, he paid more than $15,000 in fines.

Tuesday's ruling comes at the start of the second week of testimony in the landmark case, in which Manhattan prosecutors say Trump and his associates participated in an illegal scheme to influence the 2016 presidential campaign by purchasing and then burying negative stories. He pleaded not guilty.

Trump was ordered to pay the fine before the close of business Friday. Merchan also decided he had to remove seven offensive posts from his Truth Social account and two from his campaign website by 2:15 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Merchan said. The judge is also looking into other alleged violations of the silence order by Trump and will hear arguments Thursday.

Of the 10 posts, the one that Merchan ruled did not constitute a violation was posted on April 10, a post referring to witnesses Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels as sleazy bags. Merchan said Trump's claim that he was responding to Cohen's previous messages is enough to give him question whether the message constituted a violation.

Among those he considered violations, Merchan ruled that a Trump article quoting Fox News host Jesse Watters as saying that liberal activists were lying to infiltrate the jury was a clear violation of the order. gag. Merchan noted that the words contained in quotation marks in Trump's April 17 message misrepresented what Watters actually said.

Thus, according to the court, this message constitutes the words of the defendant himself, Merchan wrote.

Merchan warned that the silence order should not be used as a sword rather than a shield by potential witnesses and that if those protected by the order, like Cohen, continue to attack Trump, it becomes clear that They do not need the protection of silence orders. Cohen said he would refrain from commenting on Trump until he testifies at trial.

Separately, testimony resumed Tuesday with Gary Farro, a banker who helped Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, open accounts, including one that Cohen used to buy the silence of porn artist Stormy Daniels. She alleged a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006, which he denies. Farro first took the stand Friday and told jurors how Cohen asked to open two accounts, even though one of them was never technically opened.

Less than a day after opening the second account under the name Essential Consultants LLC in October 2016 and funding it with approximately $130,000 from his own home equity loan, Cohen wired $130,000 to Keith Davidson , Daniels' then-attorney, according to documents. The 2016 presidential election took place on November 8.

Former President Donald Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to secret payments to adult actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Here's what you need to know.

Farro said Cohen indicated the transaction was related to a real estate deal and not to a political candidate, an adult film performer or the purchase of a potential media story.

We might consider something like that a reputational risk, he said.

So far, jurors have heard from two other witnesses. Rhona Graff, a former longtime Trump executive assistant, said she remembered seeing Daniels once in Trump's office in Trump Tower and thought the entertainer was a potential candidate for one of Trump's shows. Trumps Apprentice brand. David Pecker, former publisher of the National Enquirer, explained how he agreed to serve as the eyes and ears of the Trump campaign by helping quell unflattering rumors and claims about Trump and women.

And former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker explained how he agreed to serve as the Trump campaign's eyes and ears by helping quell unflattering rumors and claims about Trump and women. Pecker described how he paid $180,000 to collect and sit on the stories of a doorman and former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, but did not get involved in paying Daniels.

Trump says all the purchased stories were false. His lawyers used cross-examination to suggest that Trump was actually engaged in an effort to protect his and his family's name so as not to influence the outcome of the presidential election.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments. He has denied any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty.

The detailed evidence about business transactions and bank accounts sets the stage for testimony from Cohen, who was incarcerated in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations and other crimes. We don't know when he will speak.

The trial, the first of Trump's four criminal cases to go before a jury, is expected to last another month or more. And with every moment that Trump is in court, he becomes more and more frustrated as the November election draws closer and closer.

For his part, Trump campaigns outside of his work hours, but he is required to be present in court when it is in session, four days a week. On Tuesday, outside the courtroom, he criticized the case again.

It's a case that should never have been brought, he said.

Long reported in Washington. Associated Press writers Zeke Miller in Washington and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/national-international/prosecutors-at-donald-trumps-hush-money-trial-zero-in-on-the-details/5366931/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos